Cincinnati Bearcats searching for splash plays of offense to validate impressive stats

At his weekly press conference, University of Cincinnati football coach Scott Satterfield cut to the chase. At 2-3, despite outgaining most opponents, UC has lacked quick-strike, explosive plays.

When asked, he gave a factual statement, that might not have been popular with a number of players.

"We don't have explosive running backs, that's a big stat!" Satterfield said. "You go back to my offenses over the last 10-12 years, we've had a running back that could go 80 yards. Our guys will get you the first down. But, we've seen it this year where we break out for a 30 or 40-yard run and then get tackled."

Hold the phone

Satterfield said the Bearcats did not seek running backs through the transfer portal because they didn't want to get overloaded in one position. He clarified his remarks by saying he believes in UC's backs.

"We're top 12 in the nation in rushing so they're doing something right!" Satterfield said. "I'll take 25-yard, 30-yard runs. We'll take those. Those guys are running hard. It (comment) just speaks to the 60-yard play, the 70-yard play, the 80-yard play where it takes guys that have that elite speed at that position."

The numbers

Corey Kiner tops UC in rushing 405 yards with a long run of 68. He has two touchdowns in five games. The second-longest run has come from tight end Chamon Metayer, a 27-yard effort on a fake punt in the loss to the Miami RedHawks.

Ryan Montgomery had 104 yards vs. Miami and has a 26-yard run. The fourth longest run comes from receiver Aaron Turner on a 25-yard reverse. Myles Montgomery is third in rushing behind Emory Jones (298) and Kiner with 156 with a long of 16 yards.

Scoring results don't jibe with statistics

UC's offense is No. 3 in the Big 12 averaging 490 yards of total offense per game and No. 11 in the nation. They're second in the Big 12 in rushing at 220.2 yards per game and 10th in the nation. They top the Big 12 in time of possession and just over 34 minutes which is fifth in the nation.

Yet, UC is ninth in the league in scoring offense at 30 points per game and near the bottom of the standings in touchdowns scored with 17. Only Iowa State (15), Baylor (13) and Oklahoma State (12) have scored less.

Perplexing for coaches

The passing game has also been up and down. Though Emory Jones is third in the Big 12 in total offense at 301.2 yards per game, he's sixth in passing yards at 245.2, sixth in passing efficiency (139.12) and sixth in completion percentage (62.11). He's second in interceptions with six. Xzavier Henderson is second in receiving yards per game at 87.8 and averages six receptions per game with 30 total receptions.

"I've counted at least four (times) where we didn't connect," Satterfield said. "The quarterback gets hit or we overthrow it or something like that goes wrong within the play. That's been the difference in the big plays. They're out there and I think we're close to hitting some of those."

Small things like missed assignments or missed catches have affected the point total.

"We're really close to being able to turn the corner," tight end coach Josh Stepp said. "Our kids know that. You can see it on film. That's what we focused on during the bye week, being better in the red zone and short-yardage goal line. I don't think any of us have been a part of racking up all of those yards, being so good offensively, being the top 12 offense in the country but not being able to score points."

Perhaps Metayer is the player?

Metayer went from 280 pounds during the pandemic in high school to coming to UC at 6-5, 260. Training with new football strength coach Niko Palazeti he's down to 245 pounds. With two scores at BYU, the redshirt sophomore has tied fellow tight end Payten Singletary for second place on the team behind receiver Braden Smith who leads UC with three touchdown catches.

"I feel like I'm finally finding my groove in this offense," Metayer said. "I know I had a slow start but things are finally coming together as I envisioned."

Tight end coach Stepp calls Metayer a Sunday talent.

"He's just starting to get it," Stepp said. "He's still got a long way to go but he's getting better every day. He's got all of the ability in the world. He's freakishly athletic and starting to put it together between the ears. That's the most important thing."

From the school that sent tight ends Brent Celek, Travis Kelce, Josiah Deguara and Josh Whyle to the NFL, Metayer could be next if he continues to develop.

He now has eight catches for 116 yards with a long catch of 35 yards.

"I just try to stay as focused as I can on the ball," Metayer said. "I try to look it all the way in. I know I had a drop against Oklahoma where I took my eyes off the ball. We're right there. We're one play away, one missed assignment away, we just have to stay focused. Coach Satt does good doing schemes getting people involved. Emory does good finding people. We're really just an inch away from being how good we're supposed to be."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bearcats offense in search of more splash plays