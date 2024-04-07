Cincinnati Bearcats return starting offensive line for 2024 football campaign

Pinned on Cincinnati Bearcats offensive line coach Nic Cardwell's X account is a quote from a legendary military strategist Sun Tzu who wrote "The Art of War" sometime in the 5th century B.C. For $10 or less on Amazon you can find your own copy and perhaps similar motivation:

"Treat your men as you would your own beloved sons and they will follow you into the deepest valley."

At 3-9 in their first season in the Big 12, with teammates hitting the portal like the neighbor's pool, UC's offensive line remained intact, following running back Corey Kiner into 2024's battle. They made their announcements together last Nov. 30.

Nic Cardwell is UC's offensive line coach who held the same job at Louisville under Scott Satterfield and also has Appalachian State ties. UC's entire starting line from 2023 is back for 2024 in the Big 12.

The easy move would be to jump. Instead, the Bearcat beef stuck together and now with some young additions in the mix, UC looks like it has a pretty good base to continue running the ball successfully. Averaging 217.1 yards per game in 2023, the Bearcats were No. 6 in the country trailing only Liberty, Air Force, Jacksonville State, West Virginia and UCF.

UC Bearcat football players (from left) Luke Kandra, Corey Kiner and Gavin Gerhardt talk about rebooting the Bearcats for 2024.

Where's the beef?

Elder grad Luke Kandra highlights the line at 6-foot-4, 323 pounds and was Big 12 First Team. In addition, he was named AP Second Team Big 12 by the media, a Walter Camp Second Team All-American and AP Third Team All-American. Kandra was rated the No. 3 Power Five guard in the country.

Joining Kandra at guard is 6-foot-4, 320-pound Dartanyan Tinsley, a starter who came to UC from Kentucky Christian College.

Center Gavin Gerhardt is a returning captain who has been a two-year starter and was Big 12 honorable mention. Deondre Buford at 6-foot-4, 318 pounds came to right tackle at UC from Kentucky.

UC's offensive line helped Corey Kiner (21) gain 1,047 yards on the ground in 2023. Kiner and the starting blocking unit are all back for 2024.

Redshirt senior John Williams at 6-foot-5, 320 pounds is a veteran who started some games dating back to UC's 2021 season which ended in the College Football Playoff Semifinal vs. Alabama.

Philip Wilder, a transfer from Southeast Missouri State last year is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds. Several young players show promise.

Cardwell's hand looks solid

"Anytime you can have continuity and guys with experience that have played this game for a while, it's great up front," Cardwell said. "You prepare all week for a certain look, then you show up and the defense gives you a different look, they already have it through their memories and experience what kind of calls they need to make."

New blockers of note

"Jonathan Harder (6-foot-5, 320) has been playing his tail off," Cardwell said. "He's had a tremendous spring. Judea Milon (6-foot-4, 305) has picked up on the offense quick, plays fast and plays with some 'nasty'. Of course, Evan Tengesdahl (6-foot-4, 315 from Huber Heights Wayne) is going to be a star."

Wilder is a barking blocker

The redshirt senior from Georgia is a talker with a great deal of confidence.

"Everybody's back," Wilder said of UC's experience. "It should be perfect. Next year should be great. We should be pounding people (and have) another 1,000-yard running back again."

While Wilder works, he likes to tell his opponent what he's doing, challenging them to reply or fight back.

"It's part of my game," he said. "There's a couple people that can talk with me, but I'm normally the loudest one. That's the way I play. I like trying to get into people's heads."

Being in a Satterfield offense that got Corey Kiner 1,047 yards last season fits Wilder perfectly.

"I like running the ball," Wilder said. "It's great to go live and hit. I blocked for Corey last year. It was fun. Corey don't get tackled, I can tell you that. It takes three people to bring him down."

Wilder also points out the effectiveness of new backs like Ohio State transfer Evan Pryor, Grambling transfer Chance Williams and second-year player Manny Covey.

John Williams, a space oddity

John Williams the composer, wrote the music for "Star Wars". John Williams the offensive lineman shoves people into space and actually is an aerospace engineering major.

It's not your typical major for a Division I athlete, let alone a Big 12 offensive lineman. His studies amaze line coach Cardwell.

"I asked him (Wednesday) 'What did you work on (in class)?'" Cardwell said. "He said, 'We were working on conditioning membranes.' I said, 'Buddy, you're going to have to give me the definition of every word before I can even begin to think about what you were doing!'"

Cincinnati Bearcats offensive lineman John Williams (75) is an aerospace engineer major.

Apollo 11 inspiration for Williams

"Cincinnati is a really good aerospace school," Williams said. "Neal Armstrong used to teach here and we obviously have a great co-op program. They've got everything you need. Hopefully, using those resources I'll be able to get a good job if football doesn't work out."

Williams loves the challenge and being on the cutting edge of science.

He hopes to see another moon landing, hasn't flown on anything other than a team charter, but would consider a seat into space. In the meantime, he's trying to use his football experience to deliver the opposition onto their seat.

"It's really good being able to carry over our chemistry from last year," Williams said. "We all work really well together. It's looking good for us. We've got a lot of depth."

Around the start of Monday's practice, a solar eclipse is scheduled to briefly darken the sky. It's a safe bet Williams is prepared to view the educational moment in some fashion.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Experienced, diverse offensive line a plus for UC Bearcats football