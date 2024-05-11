Cincinnati Bearcats prepare for 513 Day for Cincy Reigns plus 'Ball and Brew' fan stops

Monday, May 13 has appropriately been declared "513 Day" by the University of Cincinnati athletic department as they plan a day-long fundraiser for Cincy Reigns, the official Name, Image and Likeness collective of the Bearcats. Tying in with the date and the area code, their goal is to add 513 new members during the event.

Cincy Reigns membership tiers will be set at $5.13, $51.30, $513 and $5,130 on gobearcats.com/reigns. UC's social media accounts @GoBearcats and @GoBearcatsFB will feature hometown heroes during the day.

"There's no place like Cincinnati and we want to celebrate everything that makes our city special on 513 Day this Monday," Director of Athletics John Cunningham said. "Cincinnati is a city with a blue-collar mindset. We won't be overworked and we will always push to be better. Our student-athletes embody the mindset of our city and it's my hope you (UC fans) support them on Monday."

Ball and Brew coming near you

As they did last year, University of Cincinnati Bearcats head football coach Scott Satterfield and members of his program will be featured at five events across the Queen City this May and June as part of the inaugural “Ball and Brew” tour at local breweries and restaurants.

Satterfield, star players, coordinators Tyson Veidt, Brad Glenn and Kerry Coombs along with AD John Cunningham will participate in several events as well as members of Cincy Reigns, UC's official NIL collective.

UC coaches and players will be available to take photos and sign autographs. The events are free and intended to give Bearcat football fans a look inside the program as it heads into its second season in the Big 12 Conference.

What to expect

“Ball and Brew” will feature exclusive Q&As with Satterfield, student-athletes and other UC football coaches and administrators, giveaways, season ticket information, and NIL education.

"Our job, just like Wes Miller (and basketball) now is to keep the key guys that you need on your team and then add a few that can come in and keep doing what we're doing," Satterfield said of the offseason."We both have done a good job of keeping our guys we need to keep and also adding guys that really fit the culture. It has to be the right guys as far as character goes."

The tour kicks off on Thursday, May 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET at Holy Grail Tavern and Grille in downtown Cincinnati. UC football's summer training begins May 13.

The full menu

Cincinnati Football 2024 Ball and Brew Tour (6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET unless otherwise noted)

May 16 – Holy Grail (161 Joe Nuxhall Way) | Register Here (Offensive lineman Luke Kandra, defensive lineman Dontay Corleone announced as guests)

May 21 – Bucketheads (6507 Harrison Ave.) | Register Here (SOLD OUT)

May 22 – New Riff Distilling (24 Distillery Way, Newport, Ky.)* (from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET) | Register Here

May 23 – March First Brewing (7885 E. Kemper Rd.) | Register Here (SOLD OUT)

June 6 – Fifty West Brewing (7605 Wooster Pike) | Register Here

With the addition of Kentucky transfer cornerback Jordan Robinson and Southeast Missouri State defensive lineman Harris Adams Thursday, UC has 22 new college transfers to go along with 21 high school signees replacing 33 transfers who left from last year's squad.

Oklahoma game time change May 18

First pitch for the University of Cincinnati baseball team’s game vs. Oklahoma on Saturday, May 18 has been moved up one hour and will now start at 12 p.m.

In addition to being the final game of the regular season, May 18 will also be Alumni Day at the ballpark, and the 1974 and 2019 UC squads will be celebrated that day.

The Bearcats and Sooners will be televised on ESPN+.

Reigns and Reds

Cincy Reigns has announced the annual "Reigns and Reds" game June 12 at Great American Ballpark. It is also Elly De La Cruz bobblehead night while supplies last. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to Cincy Reigns. Elder grad and University of Cincinnati offensive lineman Luke Kandra and Loveland grad and UC women's basketball All-Big 12 forward Jillian Hayes will participate in the first pitch.

Elly De La Cruz (44) bobbleheads will be available while supplies last at the "Reign and Reds" game on June 12 with some ticket sales benefiting UC's NIL collective, Cincy Reigns.

Cincy Reigns Inaugural Gala of Games

On Aug. 17, Cincy Reigns will host coaches, student-athletes and fans at the inaugural Red & Black Gala of Games. Participants will be able to compete with their favorite Bearcat athletes. Autographed team memorabilia, team trips and other items will be up for purchase and/or auction. Tickets for that event are available at cincyreigns.org/gala. with the event scheduled between 5-9 p.m. at Fifth Third Arena.

