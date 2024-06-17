Cincinnati Bearcats pick up 4-star corner who was leaning toward Virginia Tech, Michigan

Jahmari DeLoatch visited UC over the weekend and committed to Bearcat football Monday night.

After a weekend visit to the University of Cincinnati, a four-star 2025 cornerback recruit committed to Bearcats football Monday night.

Jahmari DeLoatch, a 5-foot-10, 160-pound speedster from Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake, Virginia tipped his hat a little on Father's Day when he posted a photo on X of his visit. He later posted another photo asking Bearcat football fans, "What y'all think?".

Happy Father’s Day to the man! pic.twitter.com/phMCSxMDQP — Jahmari DeLoatch (@757Mari_) June 16, 2024

Deloatch was believed to be leaning toward Virginia Tech or Michigan before visiting the Bearcats and defensive backs coach Kerry Coombs.

Participating in the Virginia state meet, DeLoatch has been an Adidas and Nike All-American sprinter in Virginia with a 10.87 time in the 100 meters and a 22.64 in the 200.

