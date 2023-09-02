Cincinnati Bearcats open Scott Satterfield era against Eastern Kentucky | Live updates

Scott Satterfield's first game as University of Cincinnati head coach was vs. Eastern Kentucky Saturday, Sept. 2.

The inaugural season of Big 12 football begins Saturday afternoon at Nippert Stadium when new coach Scott Satterfield leads his University of Cincinnati Bearcats onto the field against Eastern Kentucky. The game is the first of three non-conference games before UC's actual Big 12 opener against Oklahoma on Sept. 23.

The Bearcats come in having won 21 consecutive home openers. Two of those opening victories came against EKU's Colonels in 2006 and 2008.

Scott Satterfield is 76-48 as a head coach but just 2-8 in home openers in stints at Appalachian State and Louisville. However, several of those games came against Power Five opponents like Michigan (2014), Tennessee (2016), Georgia (2017), Penn State (2018/OT), Notre Dame (2019), Ole Miss (2021) and Syracuse (2022). Now the Bearcats are in a Power Five conference.

