Cincinnati Bearcats at Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Time, betting odds, how to watch on TV, live stream

The Cincinnati Bearcats will travel to South Bend, Indiana, Saturday to face Notre Dame in a top-10 matchup that could have College Football Playoff implications.

The No. 7 Fighting Irish have appeared to right the ship after a couple of close calls against Florida State and Toledo. Notre Dame beat Wisconsin 41-13 in Chicago last week, but quarterback Jack Coan was injured in the third quarter and has split first-team reps with Drew Pyne this week in practice.

Cincinnati, ranked No. 8 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, has had a much less stressful start to its 2021 season, winning with relative ease in each of its first three games. Heisman Trophy candidate Desmond Ridder leads a Bearcat offense that has scored at least 38 points in each game this year.

Notre Dame wide receiver Avery Davis catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Purdue safety Chris Jefferson.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's matchup between Cincinnati and Notre Dame:

What time does Cincinnati vs. Notre Dame start?

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

What TV channel is Cincinnati vs. Notre Dame on?

The game will be shown on NBC.

How can I live stream Cincinnati vs. Notre Dame?

The game will be streamed on Peacock or the NBC Sports app.

Cincinnati vs. Notre Dame betting odds

Cincinnati (-125) is a 1.5-point favorite over Notre Dame (+102) with the over/under at 50.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

