Cincinnati Bearcats ink locals Price from Taft, Robinson from Moeller

Among those included in University of Cincinnati head football coach Scott Satterfield's second high school signing class are a pair of defensive backs who starred on the Greater Cincinnati gridiron. Both starred on playoff teams and offer length and speed.

Quinton Price

From the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Taft's 6-foot-3, 180-pound Quinton Price played in 10 of the Senators' 12 games and had 41 tackles, a forced fumble, 14 passes deflected and two interceptions.

Oftentimes, opponents wouldn't bother throwing in his direction.

"I'd get two targets a game, " Price said. "I didn't like that. I can't wait. I'm going to prove myself to a lot of my haters. They've got to wait, there's lots to show."

Price also ran track for the Senators with an 11.3 time in the 100 meters and 22.0 in the 200 meters.

Taft was 9-3 losing in the second round of the OHSAA playoffs to Wyoming 35-26. Price also had a pair of picks as a junior and started as a sophomore for coach Tyler Williams. Price is rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports and also had offers from Akron, Kentucky, Miami University, Ohio University, Syracuse and West Virginia. Price committed July 28 and signed Wednesday.

"This is my first kid to get a full ride to the University of Cincinnati to play in front of his hometown," Taft coach Williams said. "They went up leagues to the Big 12. I think he (Price) fits it mentally, physically, he's a big DB. He'll shock a lot of people. He'll fit that perfect image for you. He's a ball-hawk on the field."

Drew Robinson

Robinson is similar in size to Price as the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder roamed the secondary for Moeller this season in their 10-5 run to the OHSAA Division I state semifinals. Robinson was injured in Moeller's 10-7 playoff win over St. Xavier and missed the final three games of the season.

"I'm a hard-working player, a kid that going to come in there and work his butt off to try to earn a spot," Robinson said.

Said Moeller coach Bert Bathiany, "He's going to give more effort than anyone on the field. He's going to compete like crazy. With Drew, he's so stinkin' competitive it's hard to beat him out.

Despite that, he led the Greater Catholic League-South in interceptions with six and took one to the house. He had 28 tackles and was a Moeller captain. He's also played basketball and ran track for the Crusaders. Last spring he ran a 49.7 in the 400 meters making the state finals and hopes to compete for a state title in that event this coming season. Robinson joins the Bearcats as a preferred walk-on and will be in the fold come June.

Robinson had been a quarterback and switched to defense.

"He checks all the boxes," Bathiany said. "He has measurable speed, he has great length and range, all the intrinsic characteristics that you need in a great football player Drew has."

Moeller Crusaders defensive back Drew Robinson (5) intercepts a pass in the second half of a high school football game between the St. Xavier Bombers and the Moeller Crusaders, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Welcome Stadium in Dayton, Ohio.

Robinson and Price will play for defensive backs coach Kerry Coombs who is looking for help and depth in a Bearcat secondary that took its lumps in their inaugural Big 12 season. In addition to the high school defensive backs UC is signing, they have also picked up Kye Stokes of Ohio State and Ormanie Arnold of Idaho in the transfer portal, both former three-star recruits.

"He's always on my butt, but I know it's all love!" Taft's Price said.

Other returning secondary players include Jordan Young, D.J. Taylor, Jayden Davis, Rayquan Adkins, Jabril White, Kalen Carroll, Todd Bumphus, Ken Willis and Au'braylen Million according to the current roster.

