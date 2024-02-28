Cincinnati Bearcats hire Sean Dawkins of Memphis to coach running backs

Sean Dawkins is leaving Memphis to be running backs coach at the University of Cincinnati.

Less than two weeks after losing De'Rail Sims to the Tennessee Volunteers, University of Cincinnati Bearcats football has hired their next running backs coach.

Sean Dawkins, who coached running backs for the Memphis Tigers the past two seasons will now take the helm of a UC running game that was fifth in the nation averaging 217.1 yards per game. Dawkins helped Memphis reach 10 wins this past season which included a 36-26 win over Iowa State of the Big 12 in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

He should help out in the passing game as Memphis ranked sixth in the NCAA in scoring offense (39.4), 10th in passing offense (306.5), 14th in total offense (458.5) and 17th in team passing efficiency (154.79) and completion percentage (.667).

New UC running backs coach Sean Dawkins coached Blake Watson who had 1,152 yards for the Tigers and helped them to an AutoZone Liberty Bowl win over Iowa State last Dec. 29.

Rushing-wise, Memphis averaged 152 yards per game. He did coach a premiere rusher in Blake Watson who toted the loaf for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns and was the first Tiger runner to surpass 1,000 yards since 2019. Watson also had 53 receptions for 480 yards. With the Bearcats, he inherits a room that features Corey Kiner coming off a 1,047-yard season.

Dawkins was also running backs coach at Charlotte for three seasons, as well as his alma mater Troy, Austin Peay, Tennessee-Chattanooga and Murray State.

Sean Dawkins, who last coached running backs at Memphis, will lead the UC rushers in 2024.

His Austin Peay Governors team in 2017 lost to UC in then-coach Luke Fickell's first game 26-14, but outrushed the Bearcats 224-97.

As a player at Troy, he played for current West Virginia coach Neil Brown and led the Trojans to the first of what would be five straight bowl appearances.

As a coach he's led four teams to bowl games at Troy, Charlotte and Memphis (two).

UC spring football practice begins Monday, March 4. The Red and Black Spring Game is April 13 at a time to be determined.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bearcats hire Sean Dawkins as running backs coach