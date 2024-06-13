Cincinnati Bearcats football earns high marks for returning offensive line intact

Last Sept. 2, University of Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield rolled out his first offensive unit at Nippert Stadium featuring just one starter from the previous year.

That man was Gavin Gerhardt, who had also started the previous 13 games in 2022 at center. While Gerhardt and the offense fared well with a 2-0 early start, the team would go just 1-9 from there losing four close games by a combined total of 20 points.

The upside of the experience is all five offensive line starters from that 2023 opener vs. Eastern Kentucky return this season. From left is 6-foot-5, 320-pound tackle John Williams with 6-foot-4, 320-pound Dartanyan Tinsley at guard, 6-foot-4, 307-pound Gerhardt at center, 6-foot-4, 323-pound Luke Kandra at right guard and 6-foot-4, 318-pound Deondre Burford at tackles. Buford is the only junior, the rest are seniors.

UC Bearcat football players (from left) Luke Kandra, Corey Kiner and Gavin Gerhardt talk about rebooting the Bearcats for 2024.

"There's still stuff that I need to improve on along with Kandra, DT (Tinsley), all of us," Gerhardt said. "Even though it's just summer workouts, we're meeting and seeing what we can improve on technique-wise. It's going to be really good for us."

Gerhardt was a high school tackle who was recruited as a guard and now has played 25 consecutive games as the starting center.

Where's the beef?

Pro Football Focus rates Kandra and Gerhardt among the Big 12's top interior linemen.

Highest Graded Returning Big 12 Interior OL💪 pic.twitter.com/mi0C7tbyc1 — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 5, 2024

PFF also puts Williams among the league's best tackles. The Phil Steele publication is out soon with subscribers getting online access to the current edition. Steele lists Kandra as the No. 12 guard in the country and a Second Team Preseason All-American and tackle Williams at No. 38 in NCAA Division I football.

As a group, Steele puts the Bearcats offensive line No. 14, behind only Oklahoma State (No. 4) and West Virginia (No.11) in the Big 12. He projects them to average 217 rushing yards per game, which is what they averaged in 2023. At the running back position, the line will be blocking for a group led by 1,047-yard rusher Corey Kiner that Steele rates as No. 24 in Division I. The only Big 12 school rated better in rushing is Kansas at No. 18.

"Having all those guys back plus depth is critical," Satterfield said. "If you're going to get dinged up, you've got to be able to rotate guys out. If you're not solid in the trenches it's going to be tough sledding."

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield embraces Cincinnati Bearcats offensive lineman Luke Kandra (67) after UC's opening win in 2023 vs. Eastern Kentucky.

The Summer of Kandra

Before summer work resumed for the Bearcats, Luke Kandra was a mainstay on UC's Ball and Brew tours that went around Greater Cincinnati selling the team and the Cincy Reigns Name, Image and Likeness collective. He's thrown out a first pitch at a Reds game and will have a brief attempt at wedded bliss before training camp at Higher Ground in Indiana with a July wedding.

He's spent his career with Satterfield having originally played at Louisville before coming back to his hometown. Another reason Phil Steele lists the Bearcats at the top of his "bull market" and among the most improved teams is the scary prospect of returning poundage up front.

"Scary in a good way having all that experience come back," Kandra said. "We have another year to get closer, know what we're going to do and understand the system."

Bearcat blocking bullpen

Like a baseball bullpen, offensive linemen have to be ready to roll as the term "rotation" is also used in football. Plus, when 300-pound men in armor scuffle, there is the occasional injury. In addition to having returning starters, the Bearcats have other returning players who will compete for a spot or push those in front of them.

"I expect Phil Wilder to do some really good things for us this year," Gerhardt said. "He had a really good spring and is really developing his technique. Evan Tengesdahl is a young guy but I think he'll get some playing time. DT (Tinsley) made great strides to improve his game and I think he'll continue to do that."

Nic Cardwell, UC's offensive line coach, has coached lines at Louisville and Appalachian State.

Cardwell stacks the cards

Tinsley and Kandra have attracted NFL scouts and offensive line coach Nic Cardwell is the man in charge of shuffling in the bigger Bearcats. Continuity is a good thing as there will be little re-teaching of things covered last year.

Like Gerhardt, Cardwell mentions 6-foot-4, 315-pound Wayne product Tengesdahl as having a good spring as well as 6-foot-4, 305-pound junior college transfer Judea Milon and Jonathan Harder at 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds. Wilder, mentioned by Gerhardt, often rotated with right tackle Buford last season.

Deondre Buford returns after starting last season at right tackle for UC.

Kandra is known, what about DT?

"When I think about two of the best guards in the country, I think about Kandra and Dartanyan Tinsley," Cardwell said. "Tinsley had a heck of a year last year and we're looking to build on it."

Other Phil Steele slottings

Staying with the offensive side, Bearcat wide receivers are picked No. 40 in the country, but several Big 12 schools are in front of them. Colorado leads the receiver pack at No. 7, followed by TCU at No. 13, Utah at No. 17, Arizona at No. 20, Texas Tech at No. 30, Iowa State at No. 38 and Kansas at No. 39.

UC's quarterbacks might have the proverbial chip on their shoulder not getting ranked while Utah's Cam Rising is No. 7 and Arizona's Noah Fifita is No. 14.

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Dontay Corleone runs a drill during the University of Cincinnati annual Red and Black Spring football game and practice at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 13.

The Bearcat defensive line takes a No. 30 ranking, behind No. 16 Iowa State and No. 27 UCF, but ahead of No. 32 TCU and No. 33 West Virginia. Individually, Steele pegs Dontay Corleone as the No. 6 overall defensive tackle and a Fourth Team Preseason All-American. He puts new transfer Mikah Coleman as the No. 73 defensive end.

Bearcat linebackers Jack Dingle, Jared Bartlett and Jonathan Thompson may be undervalued at No. 67 with seven Big 12 schools ranked higher. The new UC defensive backs went completely unnoticed.

Special teams was another highlight as the Bearcats took the top rating in the Big 12 at No. 14, above Utah at No. 29, Kansas State at No. 36 and Texas Tech at No. 38. This is thanks in part to the return of punter Mason Fletcher and Carter Brown going 11-for-14 on field goals and making all 33 of his PATs. For what it's worth, Arkansas transfer Max Fletcher is ranked the No. 3 overall punter, but he's slated to redshirt waiting for older brother Mason to finish out his final Bearcat season.

More 'Cat accolades

Luke Kandra – 2023 Second Team Walter Camp All-American, Third Team AP All-American. 2023 All-Big 12 AP First Team. PFF grade of 81.8 third among Power Five guards.

Dontay Corleone – 2023 All-Big 12 Second Team. PFF's highest-rated defensive lineman in 2023.

Mason Fletcher – 2023 Honorable Mention All-Big 12. 2022 All-American and Ray Guy Award finalist.

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jack Dingle (49) makes a tackle in Houston last Nov. 11.

Jack Dingle – One of six Bearcats to earn Iron Bearcat Award for his performance in the weight room during 2024 winter workouts.

Gavin Gerhardt – 2023 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. Ranked sixth among centers in PFF run-block grade (79.7).

Xzavier Henderson – 2023 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

Corey Kiner – One of six players to earn Iron Bearcat Award for performance in the weight room during 2024 winter workouts.

