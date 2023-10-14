Cincinnati Bearcats face Iowa State for homecoming game | Live updates

Playing in their 97th homecoming game at noon vs. Iowa State, the University of Cincinnati is 61-31-4. Since 2000, they are 19-4 and winners of five straight. The last loss came in Luke Fickell's first year (2017) when they fell to SMU in overtime 31-28.

A day of firsts

It's the first time UC and Iowa State meet in football. For the Bearcats, a victory will be their first in the Big 12. The coaches are familiar with one another thanks to a year together in 2009 at Toledo. That year, Scott Satterfield was the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Rockets, while Iowa State's Matt Campbell was the run game coordinator and offensive line coach.

The staff also featured current South Florida head coach Alex Goresh and current Toledo head coach Jason Candle. Coaching corners that year was current Michigan co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale who was on staff with Tommy Tuberville at Cincinnati between 2013-2015.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bearcats vs Iowa State Big 12 live score updates