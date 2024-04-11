Cincinnati Bearcats DT Jowon Briggs visits Browns on 2024 NFL draft top-30 visit

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Jowon Briggs was in Berea last week as one of the Cleveland Browns’ top-30 visits for the upcoming 2024 NFL draft. Briggs is likely a late-round pick or potentially an undrafted free agent that you take a chance on during training camp.

Briggs brings versatility to the defensive line with experience playing all along the line, both inside and outside. A much better run defender than a pass rusher, Briggs does a good job getting off the line of scrimmage quickly after the snap. He tested relatively well, showing that he is a good athlete for the position with nice physical traits.

Briggs has good upper body strength at the point of attack, and if he can improve his hand usage, it could go a long way in anchoring the middle of the line against the run. The defensive line room is instead packed full in Cleveland, but if they have questions and concerns about someone like Siaki Ika, they could pull the trigger on someone in the draft.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire