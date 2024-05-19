Cincinnati Bearcats take Big 12 football, Cincy Reigns message to local breweries

A month after their annual spring game, the University of Cincinnati Bearcats football team was back to the grind heading into their latest round of workouts for the 2024 slate.

Like last season, the Bearcats are making stops in the community with appearances by head coach Scott Satterfield, various assistant coaches, athletic director John Cunningham and a rotation of players. The game is changing with the transfer portal, so many of the Bearcats you saw in 2023's inaugural Big 12 season are elsewhere.

Stepping in are several reputable young men who not only had to pass muster with Satterfield's staff but with a player committee that had to sign off on every new Bearcat.

Thursday, some members of that "selection committee" were at UC's first spring stop, the Holy Grail at The Banks.

Ken Tracy with UC's NIL collective Cincy Reigns speaks at a "Ball and Brew" gathering at Holy Grail on The Banks. On the podium from left are Evan Prater, Jack Dingle, Luke Kandra and Dontay Corleone. Former Bearcat quarterback Tony Pike hosted the event Thursday, May 16.

Reasons behind 'Beer and Ball'

UC is using local gathering spots and breweries to showcase its team, with more of a local concentration. Last year, trips were made to Columbus, Cleveland, Dayton and Chicago. Thursday it was downtown Cincinnati's Holy Grail. Next week's stops are at Buckethead's on Harrison Avenue May 21, New Riff Distillery in Newport on May 22 and March First Brewing in Sycamore Township. June 6 they'll be at 50 West Brewing in Fairfax between Mariemont and Newtown.

"Football's right around the corner," AD Cunningham said about the stops. "Let's talk about where we are. Let's talk about what the fall is going to look like and just start building some momentum."

In the changing complexion of college athletics, Cunningham is also using the stops to explain possible upcoming changes.

"This summer I think a lot of key decisions will be made," he said. "It's a real important time in college athletics. I think we're making the right moves, I think we're heading in the right direction, but things are going to change a little bit. All we can ask is that we're on the same playing field as everybody else and that we know the game that's being played. I think some of that's going to be taken care of over the next couple of weeks and months."

In correlation with those thoughts Ken Tracy from Cincy Reigns, UC's Name, Image and Likeness collective was present to speak and Cincy Reigns volunteer chairman Brian Fox was also in attendance. The Big 12 is not only big competition, it also requires big-picture plans.

University of Cincinnati head football coach Scott Satterfield is interviewed by former Bearcat quarterback Tony Pike at the "Ball and Brew" event at Holy Grail on The Banks, Thursday, May 16. Several more events are scheduled in the coming weeks.

Assembling the 'right kind of guys'

The football end for the Bearcats and any Division I team at this point, rarely ends. As soon as the newly assembled team finished spring practice April 13, another transfer portal window ran from April 15-May 1. The Bearcats have lost a few players but added more veterans from other schools to the roster. At last count, eight new players with college experience have been added to the mix.

UC general manager Zach Grant spoke with host and former Bearcat quarterback Tony Pike about the personnel process. As always, the "right kind of guy" approach has been taken, something that involves more than football skills.

"The teams that do things right all the time, do well," Coach Satterfield said. "That teams that do right all the time and have a lot of talent, do exceptionally well. We want to be a team that's going to play smart, not beat themselves which we did last year. A lot of that comes with character. A lot of that comes with what kind of culture you have on your team."

Satterfield says this group is excited to come to practice and they like being around each other. Whether that equates to more wins remains to be seen. A recent prognostication from Action Network had UC at 5.5 wins, but preseason picks are seemingly tougher with so much turnover in college football thanks to the capability of players wearing a new helmet each season.

UC will feature a new quarterback, tight end and receivers, and several new defensive faces. The upside is there is some returning experience in other places.

"The year before we had one starter on offense (center Gavin Gerhardt) returning," Satterfield said. "Now our top seven (offensive) linemen are back, Corey Kiner's back, a 1,000-yard rusher and our top receiver (Xzavier Henderson) is back. The tight end room is better. We feel like we're going to be better offensively. Defensively, there's some unknowns there. If they play pretty well this year, obviously you'll have more wins."

'The Godfather' approves

Dontay Corleone has been a mainstay on the defensive line the past two seasons. He initially was one of several Bearcats that quickly announced their return. He also was part of a select group of players that "signed off" on new Bearcats coming to the fold.

In a matter of months, relationships have been formed.

"(Derrick) Canteen is a guy we got during the spring (defensive back formerly of Virginia Tech)," Corleone said. "I feel like I've been knowing him forever. He's a great human being. The rest of the transfers were great. It's going to be very hard to beat us if we're on the same page. Especially with the Coach (Tyson) Veidt system we're in. It's very aggressive, blitz every play basically and pin our heads back. I'm very excited."

University of Cincinnati Bearcat football players attended "Brew and Ball" at the Holy Grail on The Banks Thursday were (from left) Evan Prater, Jack Dingle, Luke Kandra and Dontay Corleone. The team has just started their post-spring work toward the 2024 season.

The Veidt stuff

Defensive coordinator Tyson Veidt brings the 3-3-5 scheme to UC from Iowa State. Early stages of the defense were installed this spring.

"Repetition is the mother of all learning," Veidt said. "We really tried to institute that during spring and I think we made progress based on that. There's some new guys that the fan base will embrace and really like because they're great humans."

PFF's top-rated guard is a Bearcat

Elder product Luke Kandra has a busy summer planned. Before heading to his final Camp Higher Ground in August in West Harrison, Indiana, the top-rated guard, according to Pro Football Focus, will get married. Post-wedded bliss, Kandra is ready to provide another year of veteran leadership. Like Corleone, he was part of a group that evaluated many of the new transfers.

"It's awesome us having that voice in signing new guys," Kandra said. "They've really turned out well."

The broad-shouldered 6-foot-4, 323-pound blocker is part of a front line that returns intact with some young blood also pushing for reps.

"It's scary in a good way having all of that experience coming back," Kandra said. "It's another year to get closer, know what we're going to do and having another year of understanding the system. It's going to be fun."

Legacy Dingle is now a leader

The son of former Bearcat and NFL linebacker Nate Dingle is bigger at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds and no longer the young player waiting his turn. Plugged in the middle of this defense, Jack Dingle oozes confidence heading into 2024 at linebacker.

"After the (last) season, I knew how to play football basically, college football," Dingle said. "My confidence has just gone through the roof. I became a leader of the team and it's been great. I'm just ready for the season."

Prater shows resiliency, loyalty

With a season at wide receiver under his belt, former Ohio Mr. Football Evan Prater rehabbed an injury during the spring but his raring to get back on the horse and ride. In a time when dissatisfaction with playing time or position often leads to transfer, Prater has remained a steadfast Bearcat.

"One of the things he (Satterfield) said in my meetings is my resilience sticks out to him," Prater said. "It's what I was taught growing up, not giving up on myself and my opportunity to play here. Staying here through the highs and the lows is something I always wanted to do coming to UC. I'm just blessed with the opportunity."

Satterfield has spoken of using Prater's ball skills in space and last year he was able to show that in a tight game against Baylor. Prater snapped the ball in an odd formation to Emory Jones who then tossed it back to him for a key two-point conversion.

"No matter how it comes, I'll get it (the ball) however I can," Prater said. "Whatever Coach Satt and those guys draw up, I'm good for."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Beer, ball, Bearcats: UC football promotes 2024 season, Cincy Reigns