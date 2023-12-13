Cincinnati Bearcats beat Bryant to rebound from Crosstown Shootout loss at Xavier

The bad taste won't dissipate soon, but three days after losing their fifth straight Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout to Xavier, the University of Cincinnati Bearcats entered the win column yet again with an 85-53 victory over Bryant University.

UC's 7-footer Aziz Bandaogo had a double-double and a stat line not seen in Fifth Third Arena for a while with 12 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks. C.J. Fredrick recovered from his scoreless game Saturday with a team-high 14 points and John Newman III, Dan Skillings Jr. and Jizzle James had 11 each.

Cincinnati Bearcats forward John Newman III (15) and Cincinnati Bearcats guard Simas Lukosius (41) help up Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo (55) after he is fouled in the second half of the NCAA Basketball game between the Bryant Bulldogs and Cincinnati Bearcats at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.

UC wiped the glass effectively, leading the Bulldogs 57-33 and Viktor Lakhin added 12 to the tally in addition to Bandaogo's caroms.

It was a season-low in points for Bryant who was held to 57 by Rutgers in early November. They also have had scoring games of 140 and 108, respectively.

The Bearcats missed treys, lay-ups, and dunks and turned the ball over carelessly. Still, on a night when they seemingly couldn't throw the ball in the ocean for awhile, they upped their record to 8-1 against a team that had knocked off then-No. 10 Florida Atlantic, a 2023 Final Four team, last month.

On the other hand, Xavier plowed Bryant 100-75 on Nov. 24. But, what had the makings of a close game into the second half turned into a 32-point blowout.

Ugliest of starts for Cincinnati Bearcats

Looking like they were still shell-shocked from the Xavier loss, the Bearcats went over five minutes without a field goal. Bryant led 5-1 at the first timeout with a lone free throw from Lakhin being the only score. A 3-pointer by C.J. Fredrick broke the seal at 14:58 of the first half, plus he was fouled and sank the free throw.

Fans love Jizzle James, son of NFL Hall of Fame RB Edgerrin James

Based on his 19 points in the Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout, freshman James was given a nice ovation when entering the game after three minutes. With 12:39 left in the half, he gave UC their first lead on a jumper.

Turnover town for Cincinnati's defense

The Bearcats had nine total turnovers against Xavier on Saturday. In the first half alone, they had 10, a pace that would make Busken Bakery envious. They also missed an array of shots shooting just 26%, including just 2-for-11 from the arc.

UC would finish the night with 15 turnovers to Bryant's 12.

Tough shooting for Cincinnati Bearcats

Though they shot 59.3% in the second half, UC finished at 40.3% for the game. Previously, UC's season-low in shooting came in the opener against Illinois-Chicago when they shot just 41.8% in a 69-58 win. They also turned the ball over 20 times that night, something they also did in their 89-54 win over Georgia Tech.

Double digits for Bearcats after 18-0 run

UC didn't take a double-digit lead on the Bulldogs until there was under eight minutes to go. In the first half, they led by no more than six. A late 18-0 run led to Tuesday's 32-point silencing of the Bulldogs.

Next up for Cincinnati Bearcats

UC has a 7 p.m. tip with Dayton at Heritage Bank Arena Saturday, Dec. 16. The Flyers beat Troy last Saturday and are 7-2.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bearcats beat Bryant to rebound after loss to Xavier