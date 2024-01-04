Cincinnati Bearcats basketball vs. BYU: How to watch UC's first Big 12 showdown

The University of Cincinnati men's basketball travels to Provo, Utah, this weekend to make their Big 12 debut.

The Bearcats will play the 12-1 BYU Cougars on Saturday night. The Cougars have not lost on their home court all season (10-0) and lead the nation in made 3-pointers (12.8 per game).

Here's how to cheer the Bearcats on and watch the game on TV.

UC vs. BYU start time

Date: Saturday, Jan. 6.

Time: 10 p.m. ET.

What channel is the UC vs. BYU game on?

TV: ESPN2.

Stream: Fubo (free trial), Sling TV, Hulu.

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. BYU will air on ESPN2 with Chuck Kempf and Sean Farnham on the call. Listen to the game on 700 WLW-AM.

Streaming options for the game include Sling TV, Hulu and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

