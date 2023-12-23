Cincinnati Bearcats basketball notches 10th win by beating Stetson

For a third straight season, the University of Cincinnati Bearcats have reached 10 wins under coach Wes Miller before the new year. Friday night at Fifth Third Arena, UC topped Stetson's Hatters, 83-75.

It was a career night for sophomore Dan Skillings Jr. who scored on an assortment of shots to finish with a career-high 29 points. It was his second career double-double as he also hauled down 10 rebounds.

UC basketball UC Bearcats basketball merry, sometimes rusty against Merrimack in win No. 9

UC had four in double figures for the first time since the Bryant game Dec. 12. Joining Skillings was Day Day Thomas with 17 points, Jamille Reynolds with 14 and Viktor Lakhin just missed a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Dan Skillings came off the bench and had a career-high 29 points with 10 rebounds in the Bearcats' 83-75 victory over Stetson at Fifth Third Arena Friday night. UC improved to 10-2.

UC outshot Stetson 52% to 40% though Stetson made nine 3-pointers to the Bearcats' seven. The Hatters made 24-of-29 free throws, shooting 12 more than the Bearcats. UC, as they've done all season, outrebounded their opponent, 40-24.

10 by December

In his first season, the Bearcats were 10-3 before January; last season, Miller's men were 10-4. UC is now 10-2. With a win next Friday vs. Evansville, they can reach 11 wins before starting Big 12 conference play at BYU Jan. 6.

Early struggles

A 3-pointer by Stetson's Jalen Blackmon put the Hatters up 10-2 less than three minutes into the game prompting a quick Wes Miller timeout. By the next timeout, the Bearcats cut the lead to 12-6 on a pair of Day Day Thomas buckets and they took their first lead with 12:49 remaining in the half on a Skillings 3-pointer.

Run, run Reynolds

From the second timeout where they trailed 12-6, the Bearcats went on a 16-3 run to lead 22-15. Off the bench, Jamille Reynolds had some key moments scoring eight quick points and making all of his shots. Reynolds got the minutes off the bench with Aziz Bandaogo still out with a back injury.

Skillings holds off Stetson charge

The Bearcats took a 32-24 lead with 5:27 remaining in the first half, but the Hatters tied the game at 32 just over three minutes later. From there it was a 6-1 run by UC with Skillings scoring five of those points. Skillings finished the half with 16 points, leading all scorers.

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Jamille Reynolds (13) hits a basket over Stetson Hatters forward Treyton Thompson (42) in the first half of the basketball game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Stetson Hatters at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023.

Milly doesn't miss (for awhile)

The Bearcats took their biggest lead of the night with 12:21 left at 52-41 when Reynolds nailed his first 3-pointer as a Bearcat. That shot left him a perfect 5-for-5 on the night with 13 points. His first miss came late in the second half.

Second half skills

After his 16-point first half, UC's Skillings was held scoreless in the second half for nearly the first 12 minutes. He reignited late for the Bearcats for 13 points in the final eight-plus minutes.

T time

Stetson's Treyton Thompson got an early exit when he and UC's Reynolds scuffled. Viktor Lakhin intervened and was shoved by Thompson and the benches briefly cleared. Thompson was given a double technical and ejected with Lakhin and Reynolds also picking up technicals.

Quadrant 4 no more

The win over Stetson caps off UC's slate of Quadrant 4 teams with the Bearcats going 8-0. Their earlier wins over Illinois-Chicago and Georgia Tech were Quadrant 3 and a victory over Evansville next week would also fall in the Quadrant 3 category.

Next game

The Bearcats reconvene at Fifth Third Arena next Friday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. for their final home non-conference game against Evansville's Purple Aces who are 10-2.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: UC Bearcats basketball gets 10th win Friday night, beating Stetson