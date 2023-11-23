Cincinnati Bearcats basketball gets pre-Thanksgiving win over Georgia Tech

Blessed with added rim protection Wednesday night, the University of Cincinnati men's basketball team caught fire late in the first half and were fully ignited in the second blasting Georgia Tech, 89-54 at Fifth Third Arena.

The Bearcats are now at 5-0 and showed off their many weapons Wednesday, including recently-eligible 7-footer Aziz Bandaogo. In the minutes he played, Bandaogo nearly had a double-double with eight points and nine rebounds.

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Viktor Lakhin (30), center, is congratulated on after a made 3-point basket in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game between Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.

Leading the scoring was Viktor Lakhin with 15 points, going 5-for-6 from three-point range. John Newman III had 12 and C.J. Fredrick had 11, all in the second half.

Seven Bearcats made 3-point shots on the night. UC was 14-for-35 overall on three-pointers and finished shooting 47% from the field to Georgia Tech's 35%. They outrebounded the Yellowjackets 34-32.

Georgia Tech drops to 2-2. It was UC's biggest margin of victory since they defeated Temple 84-54 in the AAC tournament last March 10. Kowacie Reeves led Georgia Tech with 14 points.

Bandaogo bandwagon

While Bandaogo didn't start, his impact was felt within minutes.

The Senegal native recently cleared by the NCAA as a two-time transfer via a mental health waiver claim, entered the game at the 17:14 mark of the first half to a loud ovation. He finished the half with five points, five rebounds, a block and several shot changes.

UC would lead by as many as 10, but the Yellowjackets would creep within two late in the half. UC ended on a late run, going 7-of-9 on field goals just before the half to lead by eight at the break.

Lakhin, a 6-11 post-player, used the new freedom created by Bandaogo to knock down all four of his first-half treys.

Simas Lukošius was also extremely effective in the first half, making all three of his field goals and both free throws for eight points.

A run out of the break

UC quickly added a 7-0 run to start the second half on baskets by Newman III, a dunk by Ody Oguama and a 3-pointer from Day Day Thomas. By the second media timeout with 15:10 remaining, C.J. Fredrick's 3-ball put the Bearcats in front by 23 at 58-35.

The fire would keep coming as Lakhin's fifth three-pointer in a row landed, then Fredrick connected on two more from the arc. Sunday's top scorer Dan Skillings Jr. didn't even get in the book until there were under 13 minutes remaining as UC's lead surpassed 30.

The lead would reach as many as 41 points in the second half before winding up at 35.

Reynolds still in the on-deck circle

UC is still waiting for an answer on 6-11 transfer Jamille Reynolds, a two-time transfer with a similar waiver claim.

UC is now 8-0 in recent games vs. ACC opponents. They last won against Georgia Tech in the 1996 Sweet 16 in Rupp Arena as the Danny Fortson Bearcats defeated the Stephon Marbury Yellowjackets in Lexington.

Finally a road game

UC's next contest is Tuesday, Nov. 28 at Howard University in Washington D.C. Howard just lost to Georgia Tech 88-85. The game is at 7 p.m. Other than the Heritage Bank Center game with Dayton on Dec. 16, UC will have another road game involving travel until their Big 12 debut at BYU Jan. 6.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: UC Bearcats spend Thanksgiving as a 5-0 team after Georgia Tech win