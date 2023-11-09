Cincinnati Bearcats basketball faces busy weekend vs. Detroit Mercy, Eastern Washington

Coming off their opening win over Illinois-Chicago, the University of Cincinnati hosts their multiple-team event Friday and Sunday at Fifth Third Arena. Tuesday, it was announced Allegiant Air would sponsor the event put on by Walton Sports and Entertainment.

The Bearcats play Detroit Mercy Friday and Eastern Washington Sunday. These games are not part of the UC season ticket package, but the idea behind the scaled-down event according to athletic director John Cunningham was to mimic the success UC had with their first-round NIT game last March against Virginia Tech.

In similar fashion, ticket prices are lower than normal, so lower bowl seats are available for as little as $17.50. Premium courtside seats have sold out, and there were limited Champions Club seats at $35, including food and non-alcoholic beverages going into the weekend.

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Dan Skillings Jr. drives to the basket against the Illinois-Chicago Flames. The Bearcats beat the Flames to open their 2023-24 season.

The event at Fifth Third Arena replaces a travel trip elsewhere as UC did with Wes Miller in 2021 in Kansas City and last year in Maui.

Both of UC's opponents lost Monday night. Toledo topped Detroit Mercy 94-60 and Utah ambushed Eastern Washington 101-66 as brief Bearcat Gabe Madsen had 20 points. Before playing UC, Eastern Washington will have a Friday night game at Ole Miss.

Friday, Nov. 10 vs. Detroit Mercy

Tip: Friday night, 7 p.m., Fifth Third Arena (12,012)

TV/Radio: ESPN+/700WLW

Series: 3-0, Cincinnati leads

Donovann Toatley played for Monmouth before transferring to Detroit Mercy.

Detroit Mercy Titans scouting report

Record: 0-1

Coach: Mike Davis (352-242 overall, sixth season at UDM)

Offense: 60.0 ppg

Defense: 94.0 ppg

Projected lineup

(Position, Height, Stats)

Jayden Stone (G, 6'4', 15.0 ppg)

Donovann Toatley (G, 5'10", 20.0 ppg)

Edoardo Del Cadia (F, 6'8", 7.0 ppg)

Oton Jankovic (F, 6'10", 9.0 ppg)

Abdulla Olajuwon (G, 6'5", 2.0 ppg)

Cincinnati Bearcats scouting report

Record: 1-0

Coach: Wes Miller (fourth season, 1-0, 42-28 at UC, 227-163 overall)

Offense: 69.0 ppg

Defense: 58.0 ppg

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) rises to the basket as Illinois-Chicago Flames guard Toby Okani (5) and Illinois-Chicago Flames guard Isaiah Rivera (1) defend in the first half of a men’s college basketball game between the Illinois-Chicago Flames and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.

Projected lineup

(Position, height, stats)

Day Day Thomas (G, 6', 15.0 ppg)

Viktor Lakhin (F, 6'11", 7.0 ppg)

Ody Oguama (F, 6'9", 6.0 ppg)

Simas Lukoŝius (G, 6'8", 5.0 ppg)

John Newman III (Wing, 6'5", 6.0 ppg)

Hometown shooter. 🏹



CJ came in and shot 3-for-6 from deep last night in his Cincinnati debut. 👏 #Bearcats | @cj_fredrick pic.twitter.com/Ian96ESd6C — Cincinnati Men’s Hoops (@GoBearcatsMBB) November 7, 2023

Player to watch

Covington Catholic grad C.J. Fredrick is back in town after stints at Iowa and Kentucky. He got off to a good start in his first official game, canning his first tried three-pointers. Fredrick finished with 11 points, all in the first half and was 3-for-6 from the arc.

Fredrick started 15 games for Kentucky last year and 27 for Iowa in 2020-21 (he was injured in 2021-22 at UK). In the opener, he was instant offense off the bench.

"Whatever I've got to do to help this team win," Fredrick said. "That's what I'm here to do, win. No worries at all."

Sunday, Nov. 12 vs. Eastern Washington

Tip: Sunday, 12 p.m. Fifth Third Arena (12,012)

TV/Radio: ESPN+. 1360 WSAI

Series: First meeting

Eastern Washington Eagles scouting report

Record: 0-1 heading to Ole Miss Friday

Coach: David Riley (third season, 32-17 at EWU, 46-30 overall)

Offense: 66.0 ppg (prior to Ole Miss game)

Defense: 101.0 ppg

Projected lineup

(Position, Height, Stats-Utah game only)

Ethan Price (F, 6'10", 8.0 ppg)

Casey Jones (F, 6'6", 3.0 ppg)

Cedric Coward (F, 6'6", 9.0 ppg)

Dane Erikstrup (F, 6'11", 13.0 ppg)

Jake Kyman (G, 6'7", 2.0 ppg)

Player to watch

Coming off the bench, Eastern Washington 6-6, 233-pound redshirt freshman LeJuan Watts had a double-double in the opening loss vs. Utah. Watts had 15 points and 10 rebounds in 24 minutes of play for the Eagles.

Lyon County's Travis Perry (11) drives against Newport during the Sweet 16 tournament at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. on Mar. 16, 2023.

Shoot your shot

The Bearcats could get some good news Sunday afternoon as highly sought-after shooting guard Travis Perry is set to announce his decision at 3 p.m. Perry has narrowed his choices to Alabama, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Western Kentucky. 247Sports.com lists him as a four-star and the top recruit in Kentucky.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bearcats basketball vs. Detroit Mercy, Eastern Washington