Cincinnati Bearcats among 3 finalists for ESPN top-50 recruit Jase Richardson

Fresh off of getting a commitment from Top 50 ESPN 2024 recruit Tyler Betsey, the Cincinnati Bearcats are in the running for No. 28 Jase Richardson, a 6-3, 170-pound guard out of Miami, Florida's Christopher Columbus High School.

Richardson visited Coach Wes Miller's Bearcats the weekend of the Oklahoma football game, as did Betsey. Like Betsey and Tyler McKinley, now at Winton Woods, he's a four-star recruit. Betsey is ranked at No. 49 and McKinley at No. 78 by ESPN.

UC beat out Alabama and Connecticut for Betsey last weekend and McKinley committed to the Bearcats in early June. Richardson played at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas last season before transferring to his current school in Miami for his senior season.

When will Richardson commit?

According to ESPN's Paul Biancardi, Richardson will announce his choice Sunday evening at the Top Flight Invite. The event will be televised by the ESPN networks, but there is currently no given time for his announcement. Biancardi is ESPN's national recruiting director and a former head coach at Wright State.

Recruiting News: Jase Richardson, the no. 28 prospect in the class of 2024, will make his college decision on Sunday, October 15th. He will announce during the Top Flight Invite on an ESPN platform. pic.twitter.com/ULXIAxcr0s — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) October 12, 2023

Who is Jase Richardson's father?

Former McDonald's All-American shooting guard Jason Richardson who played for five NBA teams is his father. Jason Richardson was on the 2000 Michigan State NCAA championship team. He is also the father of four-star 2026 recruit Jaxon Richardson who plays at the same school as Jase. Jaxon is a 6-5 forward and was also on the visit with Jase to UC.

The competition?

Alabama would be sore if they lost out again to UC. Michigan State, with the family ties to Tom Izzo, would seem to have some leverage. However, that UC continues to be in the running for four-star recruits appears to be encouraging news. The Bearcats are also chasing four-star guard Travis Perry, the No. 84 recruit on the ESPN list.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Jase Richardson to select between Cincinnati, Alabama, Michigan State