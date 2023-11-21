How Cincinnati Bearcats can get to 5-0 start with win over Georgia Tech

The ACC/Big 12 match-up between Georgia Tech and the University of Cincinnati on the pre-holiday hardwood became more appealing Monday night when 7-foot Bearcat center Aziz Bandaogo was declared eligible by the NCAA.

Moving in May from Utah Valley University, Bandaogo came to Cincinnati as a two-time transfer (he also played at Akron) but was using an NCAA guideline that allegedly permitted such moves under a mental health waiver claim. On a gloomy Monday, the sun shined brightly on Bearcat basketball when Bandaogo was immediately cleared to play.

"The day I have long dreamt of has finally come," Bandaogo said in a statement Monday. "I am grateful that the NCAA has reconsidered my case and granted my immediate eligibility. I cannot wait to make my Cincinnati debut and give the program everything I have."

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Jamille Reynolds (13), center, sits with Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo (55), left, and Cincinnati Bearcats forward Sage Tolentino (44), right, in the second half of the NCAA basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Northern Kentucky Norse at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

What adding Bandaogo does to the rotation

While UC didn't need rebounding help vs. NKU with a 45-30 advantage, they were short-handed with 7-1 Sage Tolentino injured and Bandaogo and 6-11 Jamille Reynolds sitting next to him unable to play due to NCAA restrictions. Ody Oguama picked up two personals in 11 seconds in the first half and had to sit and foul trouble caused 6-7 Josh Reed to spend time on the bench. Thankfully, 6-6 Dan Skillings Jr. banged the boards nine times in addition to his 25 points and 6-11 Viktor Lakhin had his 11th career double-double with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

"If we got Vik or Ody fouled out in the second half, we're in trouble!" UC coach Wes Miller said of the predicament.

Miller liked the production of Lakhin but Bandaogo will be most welcome by his teammates and fans.

"Just going against them (Bandaogo and Reynolds) every day makes everyone better," Oguama said. "It's real competitive. The level stays high."

Miller remains hopeful they'll eventually have positive news on Jamille Reynolds but was aggravated Sunday that the NCAA informed UC that an appeal made in August might not be heard until December.

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo (55) dribbles during a preseason practice at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023.

Cincinnati vs. Georgia Tech, Wednesday, Nov. 22

Tip: 7 p.m.

TV/Radio: ESPN+/700WLW

Series: UC leads 7-3

Georgia Tech Yellowjackets scouting report

Record: 2-1

Coach: Damon Stoudamire (first season, 2-1)

Offense: 81.0 ppg

Defense: 73.7 ppg

Projected lineup

(Position, Height, Stats)

Tafara Gapare (F, 6'9", 0.7 ppg)

Tyzhaun Claude (F, 6'7", 12.7 ppg)

Miles Kelly (G, 6'6", 21.0 ppg)

Kowacie Reeves (G, 6'7", 10.3 ppg)

Amaree Abram (G, 6'4", 6.0 ppg)

Cincinnati Bearcats scouting report

Record: 4-0

Coach: Wes Miller (third season, 45-29, 230-163 overall)

Offense: 84.3 ppg

Defense: 64.5 ppg

Projected lineup

(Position, height, stats)

Viktor Lakhin (F, 6'11", 13.8 ppg)

Day Day Thomas (G, 6', 14.3 ppg)

John Newman III (F, 6'5", 9.5 ppg)

C.J. Fredrick (G, 6'3", 7.0 ppg)

Ody Oguama (F, 6'9", 4.3 ppg)

Dallan Coleman averages 16 points per game for Georgia Tech off the bench thus far in 2023.

Players to watch

Both teams have scoring power off the bench. In addition to starter Miles Kelly's 21 points per game, Georgia Tech's 6-6 Dallan "Deebo" Coleman is hitting 16 points per game and has made 9-of-16 of his three-point shots.

UC's top scorer coming into this game is sophomore forward Dan Skillings Jr. who is averaging 14.5 points and eight rebounds per game.

"There's a lot of guys on this team that can get double-doubles and score the basketball," Skillings Jr. said. "Any guy on this team can make the right play and go off and have a night."

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) drives on Northern Kentucky Norse forward Cade Meyer (10) in the first half of UC's 90-66 win Sunday afternoon at Fifth Third Arena.

UC fifth and sixth-leading scorers are also off the bench with freshman Jizzle James at 9.3 points per game and Butler transfer Simas Lukošius at 8.3

Rankings

NCAA NET: 2023-24 numbers aren't out yet but last year UC was No. 63 with Georgia Tech at No. 177

KenPom.com: UC is No. 49, Georgia Tech No. 137

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bearcats center Aziz Bandaogo eligible against Georgia Tech