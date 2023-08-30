How Cincinnati Bearcat football can rack up 6 wins to reach a bowl game

For the first time since 2017, the University of Cincinnati has a new football coach about to coach his first game at Nippert Stadium in Scott Satterfield.

UC has won 21 consecutive home openers but snapped a 31-game Nippert Stadium win streak by losing to No. 18 Tulane 27-24 to end the 2022 regular season.

This time of year it's popular to make preseason predictions. As always, these are based on a gathering of statistics and probabilities, which often get thrown by the wayside if they're incorrect, or heavily promoted if you're fortunate enough to be mildly accurate.

From parking to pastrami. From seatbacks to @CincyLight. Here's everything 🆕 coming to Historic Nippert Stadium this season. 🏟️



2023 #Bearcats Football Gameday Improvements: https://t.co/m0fNOLc0a1 pic.twitter.com/aSFslIStpj — Cincinnati Bearcats (@GoBEARCATS) August 29, 2023

How UC can reach a bowl game:

Eastern Kentucky – Scott Satterfield is 1-0 vs. EKU coach Walt Wells having beaten them in 2021 with Louisville 30-3. Obviously, that was a different team. One of EKU's seven wins last year was 45-38 against Kennesaw State, a team UC demolished 63-10, but again, a different team. Quarterback Parker McKinney threw for almost 4,000 yards last season. UC counters with Preseason First Team All-American Dontay Corleone, fellow team captain Jowon Briggs and Eric Phillips on the line. WIN at Pitt – Tony Pike is attending this game but neither he nor Armon Binns will be able to recreate the magic of UC's Dec. 2009 victory. The teams were rivals in the Big East and UC currently has the River City Rivalry trophy. Satterfield's Louisville team beat Pitt 24-10 last season, but again, that's different personnel. The Pitt defensive line has averaged nearly 50 sacks the last four years, so UC's thrown-together offensive line will be busy. LOSS Miami RedHawks – UC has won the last 16 Victory Bell games including last year 38-17. However, Miami did lead 17-7 in the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. This is back at Nippert, but Miami should have quarterback Blaine Gabbert back who missed last year's performance. It would be dangerous for UC to take the Bell for granted. WIN Oklahoma – There will be bells and whistles aplenty for UC's Big 12 opener as they get the Sooners before the schooner whisks them away to the SEC. The game is nearly 13 years to the day when the teams last played with the Sooners escaping an upset 31-29 at then-Paul Brown Stadium. Under Brent Venables, the Sooners are preseason No. 20. Oklahoma returns quarterback Dillon Gabriel. LOSS at BYU –UC will travel 1,650 miles to Provo in a short week as this is a Friday game on Sept. 29. The key here is reacting to the altitude. In 2015, Tommy Tuberville's Bearcats had a 24-17 lead going to the fourth quarter before running out of gas. BYU scored three straight touchdowns to win 38-24. If the strength and conditioning crew can keep the Bearcats moving, it could be a winnable game. LOSS Iowa State – This will be the first meeting between the Bearcats and Cyclones. UC has tangled with a Matt Campbell-coached team before as his Toledo Rockets in 2012 spoiled a 5-0 start by Butch Jones' Bearcats. The Cyclones were set to return 15 total starters but several players were caught in a sports betting investigation Odds are UC rights the ship here at home after a bye week. WIN' Baylor – Likewise, UC and Baylor have never met in football, so it's good to have this one at home. By the time they get to Cincinnati, Baylor will have faced preseason No. 14 Utah, preseason No. 11 Texas, UCF on the road and Texas Tech (currently No. 26). Blake Shapen returns at quarterback, a job he's held since being MVP of the 2021 Big 12 title game. LOSS at Oklahoma State – After Watson Brown's dramatic upset of Penn State, he gave Jimmy Johnson's Oklahoma State team a scare with a 17-14 lead. But the Cowboys had two quick touchdowns to win 27-17. That was 40 years ago in their last meeting. Mike Gundy and the Cowboys have six schools on their schedule that were not Power Five a year ago, including all four Big 12 newcomers. LOSS UCF – At Big 12 Media Days, Guz Malzahn and the Knights were coronated as the best of the new Big 12 entries. The former Auburn coach is 1-1 vs. the Bearcats, winning last year's game with a late touchdown. If quarterback John Rhys Plumlee stays healthy, they have an improved run and throwing game. They haven't won at UC since Luke Fickell's first year. LOSS at Houston –The Cougars have lost 12 of the last 16 games against UC with the last being the 2021 AAC championship game at Nippert. Dana Holgorsen could be on the hot seat if the Cougars are spiraling at this point. He is replacing productive quarterback Tommy Tune and a number of defensive players. WIN at West Virginia – The Mountaineers were the only team picked by Big 12 media to finish below the Bearcats in the league. That didn't sit well with coach Neal Brown. The key is stopping their run game with quarterback Garrett Greene and 6-4, 240 bruiser C.J. McDonald. According to Phil Steele's publication, WVU is 3-21 when held under 100 yards. WIN Kansas –The Jayhawks return 17 starters from a 6-7 team and can be tricky with dual-threat Jalon Daniels behind center. They have a veteran offensive line and a solid run game, but the defense can be suspect. Kansas has struggled in season finales and this could be a game of consequence for UC. WIN

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: A path to 6 wins, bowl eligibility for Cincinnati Bearcats football