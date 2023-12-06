Cincinnati Bearcat football gets commit from IU dual-threat transfer QB Brendan Sorsby

With the departure of quarterback Emory Jones due to graduation, the University of Cincinnati Bearcats were in the market for an experienced signal-caller.

Wednesday, Christmas came early to Scott Satterfield's Bearcats in the form of Indiana transfer Brendan Sorsby who just finished his first full year of playing in the Big Ten. Sorsby started the last six games of the season and in four games before that stretch.

Indiana's Brendan Sorsby (15) celebrates his first down on a fourth down run during the second half of the Indiana versus Michigan State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18. Sorsby entered the transfer portal and committed to Cincinnati Dec. 5.

Sorsby is coming off his redshirt freshman year, so he would have three years of eligibility at UC.

Who is Brendan Sorsby?

The 6-3, 230-pound native of Denton, Texas threw for 1,587 yards in 10 games for Indiana and rushed for 288 net yards (gained 477) with four touchdowns. His completion percentage was 56.96% and his quarterback rating was 129.88.

His senior year in Texas he was rated as the No. 13 dual-threat quarterback by ESPN. Limited to seven games due to injury, he threw for 1,271 yards and 14 touchdowns and ran for 823 yards and 15 scores.

Sorsby started the season opener at Ohio State, then split time with Tayven Jackson. He started Indiana's last six games, including an upset win over Luke Fickell's Wisconsin Badgers, a pair of three-point losses (Illinois and Michigan State), a four-point loss to Purdue, and a nine-point loss at Penn State.

Brendan Sorsby carries the ball for Indiana against Purdue Nov. 25. Sorsby has transferred to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Sorsby game-by-game at Indiana

Ohio State – 8-for-16 passing for 58 yards, minus-2 rushing in a 23-3 loss.

Indiana State – 9-for-16 passing for 108 yards plus 28 rushing yards in a 41-7 win. One of two quarterbacks that played.

Louisville – Did not play in a 21-14 loss.

Akron – Did not play in a 29-27 four-overtime win.

Maryland – 7-for-11 passing for 84 yards and two touchdowns plus 25 yards on the ground in a 44-17 loss at Maryland. One of three quarterbacks that played.

Michigan – 8-for-15 passing for 44 yards and 30 rushing yards in a 52-7 defeat at Ann Arbor. One of three quarterbacks that played.

Rutgers – 15-for-31 passing for 125 yards and a touchdown plus 49 rushing yards and a score in a 31-14 loss.

Penn State – 13-for-19 passing for 269 yards and three touchdowns. 37 yards gained rushing, but a net of -3 in a 33-24 loss at State College.

Wisconsin – 19-for-31 passing for 186 yards and a touchdown, plus eight yards net on the ground for a score in a 20-14 win in Bloomington over the Badgers.

Illinois – 22-for-33 passing for 289 yards for three touchdowns plus 53 yards and two scores on the ground in a 48-45 overtime loss in Champaign.

Michigan State – 19-for-34 passing for 197 yards and two touchdowns plus 54 yards rushing in a 24-21 loss to the Spartans.

Purdue – 17-for-31 passing for 226 yards and three touchdowns plus 44 yards rushing in a 35-31 loss in West Lafayette.

Brendan Sorsby runs for Indiana vs. Michigan State Nov. 18. The redshirt freshman has transferred to Cincinnati.

Who competes with Sorsby?

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brady Lichtenberg (16) rolls out of the pocket to throw in the first quarter during an NCAA college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the West Virginia Mountaineers, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W. Va.

Assuming they stay, UC's "Brady Bunch" is back. Redshirt junior Brady Lichtenberg, who shared time with starter Jones, would be in the mix along with redshirt freshman Brady Drogosh, who showed promise last spring. Both were holdovers from the Fickell Bearcat roster that stayed with Satterfield's staff.

What to watch for

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 25: Donaven McCulley #1 of the Indiana Hoosiers celebrates after a touchdown during the first half in the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 25, 2023 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

From Indianapolis Lawrence North High School, Indiana 6-5, 200-pound quarterback-turned-receiver Donaven McCulley is also in the portal. He was the top pass catcher for the Hoosiers with 48 grabs for 644 yards and six touchdowns and also threw a 44-yard touchdown pass vs. Michigan. All six of his touchdown receptions were thrown by Sorsby.

