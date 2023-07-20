Cincinnati Bearcat basketball's Big 12 home, away opponents announced

Thursday the Big 12 Conference released men's basketball match-ups for the 2023-24 season, the first for the University of Cincinnati in their new league.

Coach Wes Miller's Bearcats will host UCF, Houston, TCU, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Texas in Fifth Third Arena, with the first five being home-and-home matchups and the latter four as one-offs.UC's four road-only games are at Baylor, BYU, Kansas and Texas Tech.

The Big 12 was the nation's top NCAA NET league for the second-straight season, boasting a 30.2 average (ahead of 57.6 for the next-best). Five Big 12 teams reached the top 10 last season, and two others made the top 12.

UC men's basketball Big 12 foes

Home: UCF, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, West VirginiaAway: Baylor, BYU, UCF, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia

UC coach Wes Miller leads the Bearcats into their first Big 12 season in 2023-24.

Where the current Big 12 landed in the NCAA Net last year

Houston came over from the American Athletic Conference this season with UC and UCF was No. 1. From there, Texas was No. 7, Kansas No. 9, Baylor No. 17, Kansas State No. 19, West Virginia No. 24, Iowa State No. 25, TCU No. 27, Oklahoma State No. 42, Texas Tech No. 62, UC's Bearcats No. 63, UCF No. 66, Oklahoma No. 70 and BYU (West Coast Conference last season) No. 84.

From those teams, UC lost three match-ups with Houston and swept UCF.

Getting Fifth Third Arena tickets

Season tickets start as low as $175 per seat (less than $10 per game).

Forty additional courtside seats are available this season and there is currently a waitlist. UC is on pace to surpass last season's ticket sales as they begin Big 12 play.

UC women's basketball Big 12 foes

Coach Katrina Merriweather's Bearcats take on BYU, UCF, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and West Virginia home and away. Coming solely to Fifth Third Arena will be Baylor, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and TCU. UC will play road-only games at Houston, Iowa State, Kansas and Texas.

New Cincinnati Bearcats women's basketball coach Katrina Merriweather was introduced this spring at UC's Gravity Club by AD John Cunningham (left). To Merriweather's right is her former coach Laurie Pirtle.

The Big 12 schedule includes eight games against opponents that advanced to the 2023 NCAA Tournament. For the second consecutive year, the Big 12 had 60% of its teams selected for the NCAA Tournament and sent 90% to postseason play, both marks which led the nation.

