Cincinnati Bearcat basketball wins their Sunday matinee with Florida Gulf Coast

The University of Cincinnati Bearcats men's basketball team has extended their perfect record into December, taking down the Eagles of Florida Gulf Coast, 99-62, Sunday at Fifth Third Arena.

The Bearcats had a shot at hitting the century mark in the final minute but were held up by Coach Wes Miller in the final seconds.

The 7-0 Bearcats were led by Viktor Lakhin who just missed a double-double with 19 points, nine rebounds and a career-high six assists. C.J. Fredrick was 5-for-6 from the three-point line and also finished with 19, his career-best at UC.

Off the bench, Ody Oguam had a season-high 13 points and buried just his second career 3-pointer as a Bearcat. In the strange but true department, Dan Skillings Jr. had just three points but tore up the boards with 12. Aziz Bandaogo had 10 points with two blocks but amazingly only one rebound.

The Bearcats led for all but 14 seconds of the game and held considerable advantages on the glass and at the three-point line. UC doubled up the Eagles on the boards 46-23 and made went 11-for-19 from the perimeter.

Keeshawn Kellman led Florida Gulf Coast with 23 points and six rebounds. The Eagles drop to 2-7.

The game served as an opening week appetizer for a soon-to-be Skyline Chili-infused week of Crosstown Shootout fodder. Xavier at 4-4 will have a Tuesday tune-up at home against Delaware.

5-second flush

Bandaogo won Sunday's tip with ease sending it to Day Day Thomas who then delivered it back via air mail to Bandaogo who shoved it down the cylinder. Five seconds had expired in the game.

C.J.'s half

Using runs of 14-0 and 13-3, UC led at the break by 23, 49-26. C.J. Fredrick made all four of his treys and had 14 points. Viktor Lakhin made his lone attempt and had 11 points. Rebounding-wise Dan Skillings Jr. was dominant with eight. The 49 points was UC's most at halftime since putting 60 on Detroit Mercy in the first half in the second game of the season.

No Simas

Simas Lukosiuš, who was struck by a vehicle at Corry and Jefferson streets last Wednesday, did not play in the game as a precaution. His injuries aren't serious and the 6-8 junior says he'll play Saturday vs. Xavier.

Season similarities

UC was in a similar situation in 2017 when Mick Cronin's Bearcats began 7-0. They lost their eighth game to Xavier 89-76 at Cintas Center.

Next up?

The 93rd annual Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout between UC and Xavier takes place at Cintas Center next Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. Xavier's won the last four and UC has not prevailed since Dec. 8, 2018, when Jarron Cumberland scored 19 points in a 62-47 victory at Fifth Third Arena. UC hasn't won at Cintas Center since Dec. 14, 2001 when the Bearcats defeated the Muskies 75-55. Most of next Saturday's combatants weren't yet born.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: A pre-Shootout win for Cincinnati Bearcats basketball over FGCU