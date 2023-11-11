Cincinnati Bearcat basketball takeaways from MTE event vs. Detroit Mercy

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) drives under the basket in the first half of the NCAA men’s basketball exhibition game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Detroit Mercy Titans at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. UC won 93-61

Rather than travel for a multi-team event as they did in 2021 (Kansas City) and 2022 (Maui), University of Cincinnati head basketball coach Wes Miller opted to keep his 2023 Bearcats home to host an event.

With the games sponsored by Allegiant Air, the Bearcats sent several orange spheres airborne that hit their landing point in the cylinder. Against Detroit Mercy, the Bearcats hit 16 three-pointers and had a comfortable night, winning 93-61.

Six Bearcats hit in double figures with C.J. Fredrick leading the way with 14 points. John Newman III and Jizzle James each had 13, Day Day Thomas and Dan Skillings Jr. each had 11 and Simas Lukošius had 10.

For James, it was his first double-figure game as a Bearcat.

"It's starting to come to me more," James said. "They're starting to believe in me more, letting me play and trusting in my abilities. It's a big difference from high school. That's what I've really been trying to work on, being under control and playing at my own pace."

Here are takeaways from UC's Titanic tussle

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller paces the sideline in the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball exhibition game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Detroit Mercy Titans at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. The Bearcats won 93-61.

Three's company

After going just 5-for-25 on three-pointers in their opening game against Illinois-Chicago, UC was 16-for-34 against Detroit Mercy, with 13 of those coming in the first half. Fredrick led the way going 4-for-5. Skillings and Newman had three each.

"I think after Monday night people were going, 'Are they going to be able to make shots this year?' " Miller said. "I told you I wasn't worried about that."

Said Newman of UC's latest marksman Fredrick, "He's one of the best shooters I've ever played with. Whenever he's open or not open, contested or not contested, I think it's a good ball."

Cincinnati Bearcats forward John Newman III (15) throws a pass along the baseline in the first half of the NCAA men’s basketball exhibition game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Detroit Mercy Titans at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Newman had 13 points in UC's 93-61 win.

Runaway first half, sluggish second

UC led by as many as 40 midway through the second half, but the Titans cut down on the Bearcats outside shooting and actually won the second half 34-33 after being outrun 60-27 at halftime.

"I thought I was going to have an aneurysm I was so mad!" Miller said. "We were physically more gifted tonight. When we played the right way for a little bit, it looked good. When we didn't play Cincinnati basketball, the minute we don't stay focused and locked in, it doesn't matter. what your gifts are. I was pretty pissed at our performance in the second half."

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Josh Reed (10) rises above Detroit Mercy Titans guard Abdullah Olajuwon (7) in the second half of the NCAA men’s basketball exhibition game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Detroit Mercy Titans at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. The Bearcats won 93-61.

Doing the dirty work

When you have double the amount of rebounds as your opponent, you're living right and that's what UC did winning the war on the glass 52-26. Off the bench, Jose Reed was the top rebounder with 12. Newman and Skillings added eight each.

"I didn't think we were boxing and rebounding," Miller said. "We just got the ball. We've got a lot of work to do on the defensive board."

Rayvon redshirt?

All available players played Friday with the exception of freshman forward Rayvon Griffith. The dilemma Wes Miller has is whether to redshirt him if he can't get regular minutes. It's similar to what he went through with Josh Reed last season.

"He's not in the rotation right now," Miller said. "It's not like he's far away from it. He's got a chance to break into it. I think he could. But, we're not going to throw him out there and burn a year of his life away until I'm solidified he's going to be a significant contributor this year."

Another night taken away from transfers Aziz Bandaogo, Jamille Reynolds

The NCAA denied Bandaogo's transfer waiver appeal Friday, but has not acted yet on Reynolds. Early Friday afternoon, UC AD John Cunningham and Coach Miller issued a joint statement critical of the move as both Bandaogo and Reynolds had met the criteria for a waiver. The statement also referred to the undue stress the process put on the pair and their teammates.

More from Miller

"It just doesn't make sense," Miller said of his transfers. "We decide we're going to restrict transfers, we come up with a set of guidelines and we say there are three types of waivers that are ways where you can transfer a second time. That same organization created a process where there's waivers. Why do we have them? It would be a lot clearer if they said there are no two-time transfers. No exceptions. If coaches and teams are going to make decisions on those guidelines, then we have to follow through on them."

Next up?

UC hosts Eastern Washington Sunday at 12 noon. The Eagles will be coming from a game Friday night in which they lost at Ole Miss 75-64.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Friday night takeaways from UC Bearcat basketball vs. Detroit Mercy