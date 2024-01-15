Cincinnati Bearcat basketball back looking for a Big 12 win Tuesday against TCU

Tuesday is 90s Night at Fifth Third Arena and a University of Cincinnati Bearcat basketball performance from the 1990s would be most welcome as another difficult Big 12 team in TCU comes to town.

From the 1991-92 season through the decade's end, the Bearcats went to a Final Four and two Elite Eights. They went to the NCAA tournament eight straight seasons and won seven regular-season conference titles.

That type of run through the Big 12 might not be likely, but no one can be disappointed in the level of competition that has graced the Fifth Third Arena hardwood thus far, nor what's to come.

"We're in the best league in college basketball," UC coach Wes Miller said. "We don't have the ability to put our heads down, feel sorry for ourselves. We've got to get ready to play Tuesday night. We've got a big-time team, TCU, coming in Tuesday night. We've got to turn the page quick, learn and get ready to play. That's what this league is. I'm new to it, but I've learned quickly, you can't dwell."

UC has played three ranked teams, beating then-No. 14 BYU 71-60, losing to No. 25 Texas 74-73 and at Baylor (ranked No. 14 at the time) 62-59.

TCU is coming off playing three consecutive Top 10 games, losing to then-No. 2 Kansas in Lawrence, defeating No. 9 Oklahoma at home and taking down No. 2 Houston 68-67 Saturday night.

Jamie Dixon is in his eighth season coach TCU basketball.

Two of their losses have come out of the 48 contiguous states, falling to No. 24 Clemson in Toronto Dec. 9 and to Nevada in Hawaii Dec. 21, 88-75. Against Kansas, the Horned Frogs led with 1:38 to play at the Phog Allen Fieldhouse.

Bearcat fans may remember TCU coach Jamie Dixon from his days at Pitt coaching against the Bearcats in the Big East. Older fans might recognize the names of Horned Frogs Chuck O'Bannon Jr. and Jameer Nelson Jr. O'Bannon's father played at UCLA in the 90s and Nelson's dad at St. Joseph's in the early 2000s before a 14-year NBA career.

3 keys to a Big 12 win over TCU

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) dunks as Evansville Purple Aces forward Yacine Toumi (10) avoids him in the second half of the NCAA basketball game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Evansville Purple Aces at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

1. Slow the Frogs down

TCU leads the country in fast break points and has topped the century mark three times. They average nearly 23 fast break points per game. The next closest Big 12 team in that category is BYU with 17. UC defeated the Cougars by 11 Jan. 6 in Provo. UC has successfully held down top offenses recently, holding Baylor to a season-low 62 points Saturday night.

Most coaches say, “We’re going to run more this season” but they don’t. It’s hard to condition players to do it, physically & mentally. But @TCU RUNS! Lead the country with 24 fast break points a game. Watch. ⁦@Big12Conference⁩ ⁦@TRACAB_⁩ pic.twitter.com/FkvBoWVIPZ — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) January 12, 2024

2. Keep the Frogs off the free throw line

TCU has hit roughly 73% of their free throws compared to UC's 68%. They shot 39 free throws vs. Alcorn State, 38 vs. Old Dominion and 33 in their loss to Clemson. In their defeat against Nevada they still were 24-for-27 and at Kansas they shot 13-for-16. In their home win over No. 9 Oklahoma they went 17-for-22. Against Houston, they hoisted 29 from the stripe but uncharacteristically missed 15.

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Viktor Lakhin (30) encourages the crowd after a made 3-point basket in the second half during an NCAA college basketball game between Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Cincinnati Bearcats, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.

3. Fill the stands

UC's crowd of 11,014 vs. Texas was one of the loudest in memory. Still, it was 998 below a sellout (12,012) and some of the prime lower bowl seats sat empty before the game which sometimes gets caught on TV. Most of those seats include luxury privileges with food and drink, so that could be a reason, but the team might appreciate the noise as the starting lineups are introduced. As we've mentioned before in a league that has tremendous home-court advantages, making road games difficult, it's crucial to hold serve on the familiar hardwood.

Cincinnati vs. TCU

Tip: 7 p.m. Tuesday Fifth Third Arena (12,012)

TV/Radio: ESPN+/700WLW

Series: UC leads 5-0 (UC last won 89-74 in Feb. 2005 in Fort Worth)

TCU Horned Frogs scouting report

Record: 13-3 (2-1 Big 12)

Coach: Jamie Dixon (eighth season, 151-100)

Offense: 84.0 ppg

Defense: 67.8 ppg

Projected lineup

(Position, Stats, Height)

Emanuel Miller (F, 6'7", 16.8 ppg)

Avery Anderson III (G, 6'2", 9.6 ppg)

Micah Peavy (G, 6'8", 10.6 ppg)

Ernest Udeh (C, 6'11", 4.1 ppg)

Trevian Tennyson (G, 6'3", 8.3 ppg)

Cincinnati Bearcats scouting report

Record: 12-4 (1-2 Big 12)

Coach: Wes Miller (third season, 53-32, overall 238-167)

Offense: 79.4 ppg

Defense: 65.8 ppg

Projected lineup

(Position, Height, Stats)

Viktor Lakhin is the Bearcats' leading scorer at 13.6 points per game.

Viktor Lakhin (F, 6'11", 13.6 ppg)

Dan Skillings Jr. (F, 6'6", 11.7 ppg)

Day Day Thomas (G, 6', 10.6 ppg)

John Newman III (F, 6'5", 8.5 ppg)

Simas Lukošius (G, 6'8", 9.0 ppg)

Players to watch

Baylor's Emanuel Miller has been Big 12 honorable mention the past two seasons. He averages 16.8 points per game and has had a high of 29 against Georgetown. In their recent win over No. 9 Oklahoma Miller had 27 points and he led them with 13 in the victory over No. 2 Houston.

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Simas Lukosius (41) celebrates a go-ahead basket in the second half of the NCAA Big 12 basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Texas Longhorns at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. Texas pulled off a 74-73 win on a go-ahead basket in the final seconds of the game.

With C.J. Fredrick out, Simas Lukošius has been starting and has had some memorable games, including his season-high 19-point effort against Texas. With Fredrick on the bench, Lukošius is UC's starting 3-point marksman but went 0-for-7 against Baylor. Josh Reed leads UC from behind the arc at 45% (9-for-20).

When Dan Skillings Jr. flourishes, UC has a chance. He had 24 points against Baylor and almost single-handedly put the Bearcats back in the game late.

NCAA NET: UC is No. 31, TCU No. 35

KenPom.com: TCU is No. 29, UC No. 32

