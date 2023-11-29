Cincinnati basketball gets overtime road win at Howard

John Newman III and the Bearcats left Washington D.C. with an overtime win over Howard Tuesday night, Nov. 28.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In their first road trip of the 2023-24 basketball season, the University of Cincinnati Bearcats had an educational trip to our nation's capital.

It was an education in historical monuments and bandbox gyms.

Howard University plays in Burr Gymnasium, capacity 2,700, and likely the smallest venue the Bearcats will play in all season. In the bandbox of blue, UC had their hands full with the Bison, finally putting them away with a late flurry in overtime to win 86-81.

John Newman III sank a pair of clutch free throws with less than five seconds remaining to give UC an 84-81 lead. Then, he stole the inbounds pass and dished off to Day Day Thomas who ended the game with an exclamation point dunk for the five-point extra-period win.

Viktor Lakhin led the Bearcats with 19 points with some key inside buckets late. Three other Bearcats were in double figures as Dan Skillings Jr. had 16, Aziz Bandaogo 12 and Newman 11. Jizzle James, whose brother Eden plays football at Howard, had nine points as their NFL Hall of Fame father Edgerrin watched.

UC goes to 6-0 and Howard goes to 3-5. Seth Towns led the Bison with 27 points.

The Bison came in with losses to Georgia Tech (88-85,a team UC beat by 35), James Madison, Rutgers and future UC opponent Bryant.

First half struggles

UC didn't lead until nine and a half minutes had expired. Bandaogo made his first start as a Bearcat but was ineffective early and Viktor Lakhin missed some close looks.

Bandaogo finally got on the board with 5:56 remaining in the half with slam and a free throw after he was fouled. Skillings would lead the Bearcats with 10 with an array of moves including a thunderous left-handed tomahawk slam.

UC would get up as many as seven in the final minute, but the Bison closed the deficit to five before the half, largely behind the efforts of Towns, who had 13 points.

Second half issues

UC again led by seven early in the second half with 15:11 to play, but in less than three minutes Howard had tied the game at 45. When Jelani Williams buried a top-of-the-key trey, Burr Gymnasium erupted.

The run would reach 12-0 before Jizzle James ended it with a short jumper. James would later get the Bearcats back on top with a steal and dunk with 5:42 on the clock.

The teams traded blows from there and Towns had Howard within one with 44 to go on a turnaround jumper. Towns and Howard wouldn't go away. After Thomas hit a pair of free throws for a 74-71 lead with :08 left, the Bison came down and found Towns from downtown to force the extra period.

OT

After not leading since there was 6:14 remaining, Marcus Dockery put Howard up briefly 76-74. The Bearcats would tie on a pair of Lakhin free throws, then get a steal followed by a lay-in from Newman to lead 78-76.

Howard would again threaten taking an 82-78 lead to 82-81 on a Towns free throw. That left UC the ball with :32 left. Thomas drove inside, then tried a jumper which missed. Newman grabbed the board and was fouled sending him to the charity stripe. Newman made both giving Howard the ball with:04.7 on the clock.

Newman wasn't done, stealing the ball and hitting Thomas for the game's final points.

Howard's Seth Towns is from Ohio

Howard's top player is from Columbus and played at Northland High. Amazingly, he's had three medical redshirts in a college career that began at Harvard in 2016-17, then went to Ohio State. Towns voluntarily didn't play last year before joining Howard for this season. Towns just turned 26 making him the oldest player on the floor.

Next up?

UC returns to Fifth Third Arena Sunday at 1 p.m. against Florida Gulf Coast.

Silver anniversary of a significant slam

Tuesday's road game was 25 years to the day that UC won the Great Alaska Shootout vs. No. 1 Duke on a long pass from Ryan Fletcher that Kenyon Martin re-directed to Melvin Levett for the game-winning dunk. In the video is former coach Bob Huggins with brown hair and former Bearcat coach Mick Cronin with some hair.

On today's date in 1998...



Fletcher ➡️ Martin ➡️ Levett pic.twitter.com/7u2YqDvoxi — Cincinnati Men’s Hoops (@GoBearcatsMBB) November 28, 2023

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati vs. Howard basketball: Takeaways from Bearcats' OT win