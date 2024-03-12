Cincinnati basketball comes back to beat West Virginia in Big 12 Tournament: What we learned

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Three days after they last played at Fifth Third Arena, the University of Cincinnati Bearcats held off a determined West Virginia team 90-85.

A Day Day Thomas triple iced the game in the final seconds. The Bearcats uncharacteristically hit 16 3-pointers in a game where the Mountaineers dared them to shoot.

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo (55) celebrates with Cincinnati Bearcats guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) after drawing a foul and hitting a layup in the first half of the Big 12 Conference tournament between Cincinnati Bearcats and West Virginia Mountaineers at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

UC got season-highs from Simas Lukošius and Day Day Thomas. Lukošius had 31 points and Thomas had 29. Both had seven 3-pointers. It was the biggest comeback in the Wes Miller era. Also in the T-Mobile Center, UC came from 15 down to beat Illinois in his first year. Tuesday, UC was down 16 points in the second half.

UC goes to 19-13 (8-11 Big 12) while West Virginia finishes 9-23 (4-15 Big 12). Jesse Edwards led the Mountaineers with 17 points.

Frantic finish

After back-to-back triples from Thomas, UC led the Mountaineers 83-82.

Lukošius heats up

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Simas Lukosius (41) drives to the basket between West Virginia Mountaineers defenders in the first half of the Big 12 Conference tournament between Cincinnati Bearcats and West Virginia Mountaineers at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Exactly five minutes after the Bearcats were down 16 points, they had cut the deficit to four. Coming out of the timeout there was a technical foul on RaeQuan Battle plus a foul on Kerr Kriisa. After Lukošius and Thomas hit the free throws, the Bearcats tied the game. Not long after, the sixth 3-pointer by Lukošius gave UC a brief 71-70 lead, their first since the opening half.

Postseason payback

By the timeout at 12:24, West Virginia had their biggest lead of the game at 16 and was blistering the nets at 82% to UC's 23% in the second half. Four Mountaineers were in double figures while UC's Thomas was scoreless for seven-plus minutes. He hit his first basket of the second half with 12 minutes to play.

Sluggish 2nd half start

As quick as UC came out in the beginning of the game, they were outscored 14-6 in the opening minutes of the second half with West Miller needing a timeout at 16:36. West Virginia made their first five shots and quickly UC's Aziz Bandaogo and Newman were in foul trouble with three each.

Battling Battle

West Virginia's Battle had nine points in the last meeting and only 10 in the January WVU win. He went to halftime with 12 points and a pair of 3-pointers while Quinn Slazinski had 11 and three triples. The Bearcats cut the halftime lead to 38-36 when Thomas nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The half featured 11 lead changes, most coming after the Mountaineers caught up 12 minutes into the opening period. Thomas had 16 points at the break.

In the first two match-ups, UC had halftime leads. Tuesday was the first game in the last four the Bearcats trailed at the midpoint.

Mountaineers respond

After a follow-up slam by UC's Reynolds putting UC up 16-9, West Virginia went on a 12-3 run over the next four-plus minutes with Battle getting seven of those points. His dunk at the 7:59 mark gave the Mountaineers their first lead at 21-19.

Bearcats pick up where they left off

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) hits a jump shot as West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kerr Kriisa (3) defends in the first half of the Big 12 Conference tournament between Cincinnati Bearcats and West Virginia Mountaineers at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

At the under-16 timeout, UC was out to a 10-5 lead with Thomas hitting for five of those points. Bandaogo was an early influence changing shots and pulling down four rebounds in a little over four and a half minutes.

With the extended TV time, Wes Miller subbed out Bandaogo after the first timeout for Jamille Reynolds and Jizzle James entered for Thomas.

Back-to-back

The Bearcats hadn't had back-to-back Big 12 wins all season. They followed their road win at BYU by losing on a last-second shot to Texas. After beating TCU in overtime, they gave up a lead and lost to Oklahoma and after beating UCF they lost a late lead at West Virginia.

T-Mobile Center history

In Wes Miller's first season, they knocked off No. 14 Illinois in the Hall of Fame Classic in the arena 71-51 in December 2021.

Back-to-back games

UC last played the same opponent back-to-back in 2000. They ended the Conference USA season with an 84-41 demolishing of Saint Louis on March 4. Five days later was the infamous game where Naismith Player of the Year Kenyon Martin broke his leg. The Bearcats couldn't overcome the tragedy and lost in the first round of the C-USA tournament in Memphis to the Billikens 68-58.

Next game

The Bearcats advance to play the No. 6 seed Kansas at 8:30 p.m. Central/9:30 Eastern. While the Jayhawks should have a fan advantage with the Lawrence being roughly 42 minutes from the T-Mobile Center, coach Bill Self announced starters Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar Jr. would not play in the Big 12 tournament due to injury. With both, then-No. 7 Kansas beat the Bearcats at Allen Fieldhouse 74-69 on Jan. 22.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Big 12 tournament: UC Bearcats come back to beat West Virginia