Which Cincinnati-area softball players were named to the All-Southwest District teams?
Prior to the OHSAA regional softball tournament beginning on Wednesday, the Southwest District released its all-district softball teams.
Local players were honored and two coaches were named a coach of the year in their respective division.
The honorees on each team are listed in alphabetical order. Players and coaches from Cincinnati-area schools are in bold.
Division I
Coach of the year
Christy Gregory, Milford: She led the Eagles to a 19-4 record and their fourth straight Eastern Cincinnati Conference title. She was also the ECC co-Coach of the year.
First team
Hayley, Arnold, P, Centerville; Campbell Beatty, CF, West Clermont; Haley Ferguson, P, Beavercreek; Annabelle Geiser, LF, Mason; Meghan McClellan, P, Milford; Morgan Schlosser, CF, Western Brown; Halina Schulte, 2B, Lakota East; Ella Teubner, C, Lebanon
Second team
Kaitlyn Flynn, C, Milford; Juliana Gonzalez, SS, Lebanon; Alley Haas, 3B, Miamisburg; Ava Hensley, CF, Fairfield; Jillian Huey, P/SS, Fairfield; Ardyn Hopf, CF, Centerville; Grace Pitzer, SS, Mount Notre Dame; Abby Stanfield, 3B, Fairfield
Honorable mention
Alisha Fox, P, Mason; Alea Hensley, 3B, Mason; Addie McBrayer, 2B, Mason; Natali McGuire, C, Colerain; Miley McKernan, C, Harrison; Ashleigh Meece, 3B, Little Miami; Maddie Miller, 1B, Harrison; Emili Schappacher, P, Hamilton
Division II
Coach of the year
Sarah Schalnat, Kenton Ridge
First team
Kylar Arnett, 2B, Greenville; Madison Brentlinger, P, Indian Lake; Zoey Burns, P, Greenville; Brenna Fyffe, C, Kenton Ridge; Halle Klaiber, P, Badin; Camrynn Linneman, P, Taylor
Second team
Cara Cammon, 3B, Kenton Ridge; Jayden Davis, 1B, Indian Lake; Haylee Edwards, 2B, Indian Lake; Aerianna King, CF, Batavia; Ava Moore, SS, Tecumseh; Brooks Myers, SS, Benjamin Logan
Honorable mention
Adrian Allen, SS, Franklin; Lauren Diels, P, Wilmington; Makenna Dorsch, OF, Wilmington; Zoey Glenn, 2B, Indian Hill; Halle Roby, SS, Indian Lake; Ellie Stafford, P, Taylor
Division III
Coach of the year
Chad Bohl, Bethel-Tate: He coached the Tigers to a 19-9 record and their first sectional and district titles since 2014. He was the Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference-National division co-Coach of the Year.
First team
Kenzie Byrne, 1B, Arcanum; Alaina Eldridge, 3B, Carlisle; Haley Johnson, P, Bethel-Tate; Jacqueline Kadel, P, Miami East; Ava Winchester, SS, Norwood; Emma Wylie, P, Dixie
Second team
Isabella Bosley, 1B, Clermont Northeastern; Brenna Cobb, SS, Anna; Mylee Jones, SS, Milton Union; Abigail Kadel, 2B, Miami East; Mariss Pine, P, Graham; Gina Wilson, SS, Deer Park
Honorable mention
Maggie Arno, C, Williamsburg; Savannah Brown, P, Carlisle; Whitni Ennis, RF, Miami East; Grace Harris, P, Northeastern; Avery Neth, P, Williamsburg; Aleeseah Trimmer, P, Springfield Shawnee
Division IV
Coach of the year
Brad Turner, Fort Loramie
First team
Emma Greer, 3B, Tri-Village; Ava Hartwig, OF, Covington; Abigail Kramer, P, Ansonia; Izabella Waddle, P, Fayetteville-Perry; Reese Wells, P, Southeastern; Kiersten Wilcox, 1B, Tri-Village
Second team
Claire Hoying, P, Fort Loramie; Allie Lewis, SS, Southeastern; Kate Ruhenkamp, P, Fort Loramie; Jaela Shappie, OF, Russia; Karyanne Turner, P, Covington; Kaylee Wells, C, Southeastern
Honorable mention
Morgan Alexander, 1B, Triad; Kamryn Barnes, 1B, Covington; Maddie Buckingham, 2B, Ansonia; Kasidi Daugherty, P, Tri-County North; Saige Hoying, 1B, Russia; Peyton Platfoot, C, Botkins
