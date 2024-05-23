Which Cincinnati-area softball players were named to the All-Southwest District teams?

Prior to the OHSAA regional softball tournament beginning on Wednesday, the Southwest District released its all-district softball teams.

Local players were honored and two coaches were named a coach of the year in their respective division.

The honorees on each team are listed in alphabetical order. Players and coaches from Cincinnati-area schools are in bold.

Division I

Coach of the year

Christy Gregory, Milford: She led the Eagles to a 19-4 record and their fourth straight Eastern Cincinnati Conference title. She was also the ECC co-Coach of the year.

First team

Lebanon's Ella Teubner, an Iowa University signee and the Eastern Cincinnati Conference's Offensive Player of the Year, was named to the Southwest District Division I first team.

Hayley, Arnold, P, Centerville; Campbell Beatty, CF, West Clermont; Haley Ferguson, P, Beavercreek; Annabelle Geiser, LF, Mason; Meghan McClellan, P, Milford; Morgan Schlosser, CF, Western Brown; Halina Schulte, 2B, Lakota East; Ella Teubner, C, Lebanon

Second team

Fairfield's Ava Hensley was named to the Southwest District Division I second team.

Kaitlyn Flynn, C, Milford; Juliana Gonzalez, SS, Lebanon; Alley Haas, 3B, Miamisburg; Ava Hensley, CF, Fairfield; Jillian Huey, P/SS, Fairfield; Ardyn Hopf, CF, Centerville; Grace Pitzer, SS, Mount Notre Dame; Abby Stanfield, 3B, Fairfield

Honorable mention

Addie McBrayer was one of three Mason players named to the Southwest District Division I honorable mention team.

Alisha Fox, P, Mason; Alea Hensley, 3B, Mason; Addie McBrayer, 2B, Mason; Natali McGuire, C, Colerain; Miley McKernan, C, Harrison; Ashleigh Meece, 3B, Little Miami; Maddie Miller, 1B, Harrison; Emili Schappacher, P, Hamilton

Division II

Coach of the year

Sarah Schalnat, Kenton Ridge

First team

In addition to being the Cincinnati Hills League Player of the Year, Taylor senior Camrynn Linneman was also named to the Southwest District Division II first team.

Kylar Arnett, 2B, Greenville; Madison Brentlinger, P, Indian Lake; Zoey Burns, P, Greenville; Brenna Fyffe, C, Kenton Ridge; Halle Klaiber, P, Badin; Camrynn Linneman, P, Taylor

Second team

Cara Cammon, 3B, Kenton Ridge; Jayden Davis, 1B, Indian Lake; Haylee Edwards, 2B, Indian Lake; Aerianna King, CF, Batavia; Ava Moore, SS, Tecumseh; Brooks Myers, SS, Benjamin Logan

Honorable mention

Indian Hill's Zoey Glenn was named a Southwest District Division II honorable mention.

Adrian Allen, SS, Franklin; Lauren Diels, P, Wilmington; Makenna Dorsch, OF, Wilmington; Zoey Glenn, 2B, Indian Hill; Halle Roby, SS, Indian Lake; Ellie Stafford, P, Taylor

Division III

Coach of the year

Chad Bohl, Bethel-Tate: He coached the Tigers to a 19-9 record and their first sectional and district titles since 2014. He was the Southern Buckeye Athletic & Academic Conference-National division co-Coach of the Year.

First team

Bethel-Tate pitcher Haley Johnson was named to the Southwest District's Division III first team after leading the Tigers to a district title.

Kenzie Byrne, 1B, Arcanum; Alaina Eldridge, 3B, Carlisle; Haley Johnson, P, Bethel-Tate; Jacqueline Kadel, P, Miami East; Ava Winchester, SS, Norwood; Emma Wylie, P, Dixie

Second team

Isabella Bosley, 1B, Clermont Northeastern; Brenna Cobb, SS, Anna; Mylee Jones, SS, Milton Union; Abigail Kadel, 2B, Miami East; Mariss Pine, P, Graham; Gina Wilson, SS, Deer Park

Honorable mention

Maggie Arno, C, Williamsburg; Savannah Brown, P, Carlisle; Whitni Ennis, RF, Miami East; Grace Harris, P, Northeastern; Avery Neth, P, Williamsburg; Aleeseah Trimmer, P, Springfield Shawnee

Division IV

Coach of the year

Brad Turner, Fort Loramie

First team

Emma Greer, 3B, Tri-Village; Ava Hartwig, OF, Covington; Abigail Kramer, P, Ansonia; Izabella Waddle, P, Fayetteville-Perry; Reese Wells, P, Southeastern; Kiersten Wilcox, 1B, Tri-Village

Second team

Claire Hoying, P, Fort Loramie; Allie Lewis, SS, Southeastern; Kate Ruhenkamp, P, Fort Loramie; Jaela Shappie, OF, Russia; Karyanne Turner, P, Covington; Kaylee Wells, C, Southeastern

Honorable mention

Morgan Alexander, 1B, Triad; Kamryn Barnes, 1B, Covington; Maddie Buckingham, 2B, Ansonia; Kasidi Daugherty, P, Tri-County North; Saige Hoying, 1B, Russia; Peyton Platfoot, C, Botkins

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: OHSAA softball: All-Southwest District teams announced