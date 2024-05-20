CIFSDS Track and Field Championships

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego CIF Track and Field Championships were held this weekend at Mt. Carmel High School.

Some of the top performers that claimed a championship included:

Mission Bay High School’s Brandon Cheeks II in the long jump, where he cleared 23 feet 5 inches.

San Diego High School’s Anisa Bowen-Fontenot who ran a personal record 13.67 in the 100m High Hurdles.

Madison High School’s Amirah Shaheed, the younger sister of New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver Rashid Shaheed, ran a 11.58 in the 100m.

Brandon Arrington of Mount Miguel High School, who ran the fastest time in the United States with a 20.40 in the 200m. Brandon also ran a 10.50 in the 100m to claim that first place medal as well.

