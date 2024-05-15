CIF State D2 boys volleyball: Carlsbad 3, Del Norte 1

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)– Round 1 of the Division two state volleyball playoffs features two local teams between Del Norte and Carlsbad.

Carlsbad takes the first 2 sets in part to the efforts of Parker Tomkinson who got to 1,000 career kills.

But, Del Norte fights hard and secures the third set victory.

Carlsbad ultimately moves on to the next round to face Redondo Union after the 3-1 victory in 4 sets.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.