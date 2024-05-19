CIF Southern Section Div. 2 baseball final marred by controversial call: Home run or ground-rule double?

The CIF-SS Division 2 final between Moorpark (Calif.) and Hart (Santa Clarita, Calif.) has become a headline-grabbing game that’s taking a controversial call to the national stage:

Was it a home run? Or a ground-rule double?

Watch the footage and you’ll see why settling on an answer isn’t—at least to some—the easiest of tasks.

Taylor Busch (@Taylor_Busch16) crushes this one to left field that was initially a walk off home run but overturned into a ground rule double in the 7th. @MHSBaseballA41 (CA) 2025 #uncommitted Profile: https://t.co/2VVQqADSvv pic.twitter.com/BHjZ5hU7qo — Five Tool California (@FiveToolCA) May 18, 2024

Here’s a closer—but slightly foggier—look:

Umpire down the line pointed fair. How did he not see it going over the fence. Didn’t bounce. pic.twitter.com/UvqVLSgxE3 — Jay Ramirez (@coachjayramirez) May 18, 2024

While it looks like the ball cleared the fence and the third base umpire signaled that it was a home run, Taylor Busch’s hit was determined to be a ground-rule double, negating any walk-off dramatics and a CIF title for the Musketeers.

The call left Moorpark with runners in scoring position and no outs—which is not a bad spot to be in when trailing by a run in the final inning (7-6)—but overcoming the elation of the game-winning blast and subsequent celebrations might have been too great of a burdensome scenario to overcome.

Hart capitalized on the second chance—also not an easy feat—and recorded the next three outs to ensure the win.

That’s equally impressive, but the controversial call heavily overshadowed all of it.

That left the pending social media chatter—would the CIF take a look and make the final-final decision?

As LA Times’ Eric Sondheimer noted, Moorpark had not filed an appeal because that’s not a possibility under the guidelines …

Moorpark is not appealing the umpire call Friday night vs. Hart because there is no appeal of judgment call, Moorpark AD Rob Dearborn said. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 18, 2024

That context, too, had been given a second look.

From the Los Angles Daily News:

“Moorpark Unified School District will appeal the final outcome …We will provide more information as this process moves forward,” the district said in a statement Saturday sent on behalf of Superintendent Kelly Hayes, Moorpark Principal Zaid Bakoo and Moorpark Athletic Director Robert Dearborn.

But after all that—much like the seventh-inning fireworks—the call stood:

Statement from Southern Section spokesman Thom Simmons on Moorpark-Hart baseball game. “Instant replay is not allowed by rule in high school baseball. It was a judgment call, and as such, it stands as final.” — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 18, 2024

The final piece that got lost in the theatrics was the storybook ending the win provided for Hart coach Jim Ozella, who picked up his first CIF-SS title after a 25-year run with the program. The team won’t play in the regionals, so this win marks the 2024 finale and the last of Ozella’s career.

“It was an exciting ride,” he told Sondheimer. “It’s been a fun time at Hart having a lot of great kids. I was just coaching them up and let’s give them the experience of a lifetime. You do this as long as I’ve had with passion. Things happen. You make relationships. They put their heart into it. One of the greatest things about this whole deal is I’ve gotten text messages from hundreds of coaches. It’s overwhelming. It’s what the coaching fraternity is about.”

Something tells me … he’ll probably get a few more text messages about that ending.

