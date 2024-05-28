CIF Open Division Softball Championship: Poway 6, Del Norte 5

LA JOLLA (KUSI) — It was the Poway Titans and Del Norte Nighthawks facing off in the Open Division softball championship.

Things looked good for Del Norte, they got out to the early 5-0 lead and kept it that way for most of the game.

That is until the bottom of the 7th when Poway put up a fight.

A 2-run double by Karissa Knapp to put the Titans down by only 1. Then it was Alexis Huey hitting the double with bases loaded, two outs, and two strikes to put her team on top 6-5 to complete the comeback, walk-off victory.

Poway takes home back-to-back open division championships.

