SAN DIEGO (KUSI)– It is a battle of Del Mar Heights road at the #1 seeded Torrey Pines Falcons face off against the #2 seed in Cathedral for the Open Division boys volleyball championship.

Torrey Pines has not lost a set in all of the playoffs, and they continue their streak as they take this one in three straight sets.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.