CIF Division III State Southern Regional Championship: Otay Ranch 7, Imperial 3

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Division III SoCal Regional Championship featuring top-seeded Otay Ranch playing host to Imperial.

Otay Ranch’s bats were too strong for Imperial, between Nataly Lozano’s homerun and Viviana Vargas’ 2-run double, the Lady Mustangs showing out in the box.

Otay Ranch takes home their school’s first ever Regional Title in school history, winning 7-3.

