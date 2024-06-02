CIF Division II State Southern Regional Championship: Etiwanda 5, Mater Dei Catholic 4

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The Mater Dei Catholic Crusaders come up just short of winning the Division II CIF State Regional Championship, falling to Etiwanda 5-4.

After giving up 5 runs in the Top of the 3rd Inning, Mater Dei fought back with 2 runs in the 6th and 2 runs in the 7th, before stranding the tying run on 2nd as they made the final out of the ballgame.

It was an incredible season for the Lady Crusaders finishing (29-6) and winning the Metro Mesa League Title.

