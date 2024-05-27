CIF DII Baseball Championship: Point Loma 2, Bonita Vista 0

LA JOLLA (KUSI) – The Point Loma Pointers win their first CIF Baseball Title since 1982 when David Wells was on the squad.

And much like the ’82 Pointers, the ’24 Pointers were led by a stellar pitcher on the mound, this time in the form of Junior Pitcher Matthew Garrison. Garrison took a no-hitter into the 9th inning before finally surrendering a hit, but Matthew was able to finish off his performance with a complete game shutout victory. His final line: 7IP, H, 2 BB, 13 k.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.