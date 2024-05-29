CIF D1 State Softball: Valley View 4, Poway 3

POWAY (KUSI)– The #2 seeded Poway Titans host Valley View out of Moreno Valley in the 1st Round of the Division One CIF State softball playoffs.

They get their 1st run on the board early on thanks to McKenna Hunting.

They would go down 3-1, but the Clemson commit Sophia Burmeister hits a two-run home run to left tying the game at three a piece.

But, it is not quite enough to defeat Valley View as they fall 4-3.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.