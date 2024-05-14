SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- CIF Boys Golf Championship final round was played at Torrey Pines North on Monday afternoon. Very close and not decided until the 18th hole with La Costa Canyon junior and University of San Diego commit Reed Arnaldo winning by one stroke over Torrey Pines freshman Evan Liu. Arnaldo, was five under par, while Liu went four under.

“Last few holes it was just me and Evan.” Arnaldo said. “We were neck and neck, nice to have someone to push you and it made me focus more.”

“I didn’t really know what to expect.” Liu said. “Coming in foursomes different days playing, not back to back days. It was a really good experience especially since I got to play with some really good players.”

“I’m pretty close with Daniel and Trevor. We weren’t playing that well on the front, then we all brought it back after the first eight holes. I would make a birdie, then Trevor would make a birdie. Then Jay would make a birdie it helped us play better.” Jay Leng, Torrey Pines senior and Stanford commit said.

“It was fun I been playing ten years here at Torrey since I was little.” Daniel Chazen a sophomore from Classical Academy said. “I’ve never played a tournament here, it was a pretty cool experience.”

Teams

Division 1

Torrey Pines 727

Carlsbad 760

Division 2

Classical Academy 739

Cathedral Catholic 743

Division 3

Coronado 771

The Bishop’s School 779

Regional Team Qualifiers

Torrey Pines 727

Classical Academy 739

Regional Individual Qualifiers

-5 Reed Arnaldo LCC I 1

-4 Evan Liu TOR Team

-3 Jay Leng TOR Team

-1 Trevor Cox CAT I 2

0 Michael Riebe CAT I 3

1 Diego Vargas COR I 4

1 Daniel Chazen CLS Team

1 Kaden Chang CAR I 5

1 Kenyon Kahler CAR I 6

3 Ben Zeiler CLS Team

3 Ty Smock COR I 7

3 William Ma BIS I 8

3 TJ Gibbons BIS I 9

3 Srinesh Namburi WVW I 10

3 Ethan Schramm CLS Team

3 Daniel Ho HEL I 11

3 Kayden Wang BIS I 12

