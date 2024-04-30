Cibola hosts signing day for 11 student athletes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cibola hosted a signing day for all of the Hawks’ student athletes moving on to the next level. In total, there are 11 seniors who will continue their athletic careers.

Football

Cale Jones – New Mexico Highlands

Niko Ramirez – New Mexico Miliraty

Basketball

Elijah Foster – University of the Southwest

Baseball

Seth Galfano – New Mexico Highlands

Matthew Board – New Mexico Highlands

Softball

Zeyda Olvera – Snow College

Amaya Castille – New Mexico Highlands

Aunika Marquez – Otero College

Anna Barraza – Otero College

Golf

Elena Corrales – Southwestern Oregon

Volleyball

Makayla Martinez – New Mexico State

“All of my work has payed off and I’m so thankful for everyone who’s helped me get to this point,” said Martinez. “It definitely hasn’t sunk in yet, I don’t think it will until I leave. I’m so thankful for everyone who has helped me get to this point and for the New Mexico State coaching staff for giving me this opportunity to play at the next level.”

