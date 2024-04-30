Cibola hosts signing day for 11 student athletes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cibola hosted a signing day for all of the Hawks’ student athletes moving on to the next level. In total, there are 11 seniors who will continue their athletic careers.
Football
Cale Jones – New Mexico Highlands
Niko Ramirez – New Mexico Miliraty
Basketball
Elijah Foster – University of the Southwest
Baseball
Seth Galfano – New Mexico Highlands
Matthew Board – New Mexico Highlands
Softball
Zeyda Olvera – Snow College
Amaya Castille – New Mexico Highlands
Aunika Marquez – Otero College
Anna Barraza – Otero College
Golf
Elena Corrales – Southwestern Oregon
Volleyball
Makayla Martinez – New Mexico State
“All of my work has payed off and I’m so thankful for everyone who’s helped me get to this point,” said Martinez. “It definitely hasn’t sunk in yet, I don’t think it will until I leave. I’m so thankful for everyone who has helped me get to this point and for the New Mexico State coaching staff for giving me this opportunity to play at the next level.”
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.