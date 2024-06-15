CIAA choses Durham to host football championship

The CIAA Football Championship will not be held in Charlotte.

On Friday, the conference announced the football finals would take place in Durham from 2025 until 2027.

Charlotte submitted a bid for the championship to be at Memorial Stadium.

However, the CIAA said Durham was selected because of its facility use, staffing, team support, and opportunities for community engagement.

