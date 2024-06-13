CI Sports: Junction Football Club | Women’s pre-professional soccer in Champaign-Urbana

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, ILL. (WCIA) — Josh Stebbins, Associate Head Coach and

Kip McDaniel, Head Coach, joins CI Sports to share all about this exciting milestone, which marks the beginning of a promising journey in professional soccer. With a rich history of passion for the game, massive networks, and a vision for the future, Junction FC is set to redefine the soccer landscape in Central Illinois.

Junction FC is a non-profit, women’s pre-professional soccer team based in Champaign-Urbana. Their inaugural roster is heavily based from the C-U community, from local high school players to colleges throughout Central Illinois.

From Junction FC:

Our mission is to become a powerhouse in the sport, engaging fans and fostering local talent while also giving back to the Central Illinois communities – bettering the game and the world.

We are committed to giving back to our community through soccer clinics, charity initiatives, and youth development programs. Junction FC aims to inspire the next generation of soccer stars and promote a healthy lifestyle among the youth.

As a first-year organization, we hope to gather support from various community members and spaces. If you feel like Junction FC can help your organization, or vice versa, please do not hesitate to ask. Most importantly, enjoy top-level soccer right here in your backyard.



Website

https://www.junctionfcwpsl.com/

Social Media Links

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555545825944;https://www.instagram.com/junctionfcil_wpsl/

