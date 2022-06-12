Churchill Downs suspends turf racing for at least two weeks

Associated Press

Trainer Eric Reed says if there is anyone to blame for Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike's poor performance in the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, just point the finger at him. The veteran trainer who orchestrated one of the greatest upsets in Derby history when Rich Strike won at odds of 80-1 last month, said he switched racing tactics in the final jewel of the Triple Crown and it backfired. Reed told jockey Sonny Leon to keep the 3-year-old colt off the rail — his favorite spot when racing — and then make one big move when the field of eight got near the stretch.