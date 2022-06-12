Churchill Downs suspends turf racing for at least two weeks
The Tampa Bay Lightning know what type of effort it will take to finish off the New York Rangers. The two-time defending champions are one win away from a third straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final, where they would continue their bid to become the first team in 40 years to win three consecutive NHL titles. The Rangers, down 3-2 to the Lightning in the Eastern Conference final, have been especially resilient this postseason.
Mo Donegal was the favorite of the field of eight heading into the 2022 Belmont Stakes
Not many teams can claim having a no-hitter, franchise-record losing streak, firing a manager and then having a player hit for the cycle in the span of nearly five weeks. Jared Walsh continued one of the wildest spans in franchise history by hitting for the cycle as the Halos rolled to an 11-6 victory over the New York Mets on Saturday night. It was the ninth cycle in franchise history and the first since Shohei Ohtani in 2019.
The New England Patriots announced on Friday they have signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino and released kicker Quinn Nordin.
The Red team outscored Blue 21-7 in the second half to win bragging rights in the annual Big Country FCA All-Star Football Game.
The Bears had a roster overhaul this offseason, and there are several positions that got noticeably worse.
Keegan Thompson (6-1, 3.17) will start for Chicago. while Jameson Taillon (6-1, 2.73) will go for New York.
The 10-time winner on Tour was on 59 watch after an incredible final round on Sunday.
Former Masters champ Charl Schwartzel won the richest tournament in golf history, while the event's Saudi backers, and players, faced renewed backlash.
Bears QB Justin Fields couldn't get reps with the starters last offseason. Now, he's getting pretty much every single rep.
There is more parity this time around at the No. 2 spot in the second wave of June projections.
Arkansas baseball can advance to the College World Series with a win over UNC on Sunday. Follow along for live updates.
Steph Curry stole the show, but the Warriors wouldn't have been victorious without these three in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
Charles Barkley is done trying to convince the public he is a good golfer.
Auburn baseball and Oregon State clash in Game 1 of an NCAA Tournament super regional Saturday. Follow along for live score updates here.
Kyle Busch held off Zane Smith in a frantic two-lap push to the finish at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway to earn his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory of the year; extending his record career total to 62 series victories and a streak of 10 consecutive years with at least one series win. RELATED: Official […]
Trainer Eric Reed says if there is anyone to blame for Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike's poor performance in the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, just point the finger at him. The veteran trainer who orchestrated one of the greatest upsets in Derby history when Rich Strike won at odds of 80-1 last month, said he switched racing tactics in the final jewel of the Triple Crown and it backfired. Reed told jockey Sonny Leon to keep the 3-year-old colt off the rail — his favorite spot when racing — and then make one big move when the field of eight got near the stretch.
International football is about taking your chances because they do not come along very often - especially when that chance involves being the understudy to Harry Kane.
The business secretary wants to know if a 5p fuel duty cut is being passed on quickly enough to drivers.
Heres everything you need to know about the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway this weekend.