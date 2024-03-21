Church League basketball results

Mar. 20—Results from last Saturday's Lebanon Church League basketball games played at First Baptist Church Lebanon's Family Life Center:

Bethlehem Church of Christ 61, Pickett Rucker UMC 53

The day's first game was a back-and-forth affair between defending league champion Pickett Rucker and 2019 winner Bethlehem. Both teams opened up in 2-3 zones as the teams traded baskets most of the first half. Neither team led by more than eight points during the opening half which ended with Pickett Rucker up by three. Bethlehem tightened up its zone in the second half to allow just 15 points.

Mark Sandoval scored 18 points for Bethlehem while Kadarian Garnett led Pickett Rucker with 17.

Mt. Juliet Church of God 72, Cornerstone Baptist (Carthage) 69

Mt. Juliet took an huge early lead, forcing Cornerstone to burn two timeouts in the first 10 minutes of the game. But Cornerstone got settled in and bounced back from a 14-point halftime deficit behind a combined five 3-pointers by Paul Byrnes and Benjamin Harwood.

But Mt. Juliet responded with a fast-paced style and knocked down free throws. Shooting guard Jaylan Clemmons sank 7 of his 8 free throws in the second half on his way to21points while point guard Reggie Dowell dropped in 22.

Harwood had a game-high 25 points and shooting guard Byrnes 20 for Cornerstone.

The Journey 65, Maple Hill Church of Christ 36

The Journey remained the league's only undefeated team thanks to quick ball movement and 3-point shooting. Isaac Johnson and Director of Young Adults Hunter Christian combined for seven triples in the first half.

Despite the long-range barrage, Maple Hill was within nine points at halftime thanks to an inside-outside approach as post Hanley Sobiesczcyk scoring over half of his team-high 15 points.

Christian, who swished six triples, led The Journey with 22 points while Johnson's 21 included five treys.

St. Frances Cabrini 58, Providence UMC 52

In a matchup of past league champions, St. Frances outlasted a short-handed Providence squad.

Providence's Joey Hayes got off to a scorching start with seven 3-pointers in the first half, including five in the first five minutes to force St. Frances into calling an early timeout.

Despite trailing by 12 points at halftime, St. Frances re-committed itself to the defensive end and allowed only 15 second-half points, including no 3s by Hayes, to claw back into the game.

Post Dalton Phillips' 17 points and forward Evan Britt's 16, including two late 3s, led St. Frances. Hayes paced Providence with 21.

Generation Changers 54, Connect Church 45

Only one mile separates these two Gladeville churches. Generation Changers is located at the end of Wildcat Way past Wilson Central High School while Connect is on Central Pike.

Generation Changers used a 2-3 zone to hold Connect to just five points after 10 minutes of play. But Connect began putting more ball pressure through its man-to-man defense, leading to run-out layups and a closing of the gap early in the second half.

Connect big man Kene Aruh led the way with 13 points, all in the paint or at the free-throw line. As a team, Connect had trouble connecting from the line, hitting just 8 of 18 for the game.

Generation Changers used a balanced attack with five players scoring at least eight points. Todd Cross led the way with 13 points while Kendall Williams tossed in 12.

First Baptist Watertown 63, Crossroads Fellowship 43

Crossroads had its best offensive attack of the season to open the game, jumping out to an early lead. First Baptist Watertown picked up the defensive intensity and began pushing the ball in transition to build a 12-point halftime lead.

John L. Kneisel led Watertown with a game-high 20 points with moves from the post or mid-post areas.

Guard Ben Simons scored 12 points to pace Crossroads while Chris Pearce popped in a pair of 3s as part of his 10 points.

The league will have this week off.

March 30 games

1 p.m. Bethlehem vs. MJ Church of God

2 p.m. Providence vs. First Baptist Watertown

3 p.m. Generation Changers vs. The Journey

4 p.m. Pickett Rucker vs. Cornerstone

5 p.m. Maple Hill vs. Connect Church

6 p.m. St. Frances vs. Crossroads Fellowship

Standings

The Journey 5-0

Generation Changers| 4-1

St. France| 3-2

Bethlehem Church of Christ 3-2

MJ Church of God 3-2

First Baptist Watertown 3-2

Providence 2-3

Cornerstone Baptist Carthage 2-3

Connect Church 2-3

Pickett Rucker 2-3

Maple Hill Church of Chris 1-4

Crossroads Fellowship 0-5