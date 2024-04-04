Church League basketball hits home stretch

Apr. 3—Results from last Saturday's penultimate week of the Lebanon Church Basketball League games played at First Baptist Church Lebanon's Family Life Center:

Mt. Juliet Church of God 67, Bethlehem Church of Christ 58

The first half of a physical game between the 2019 league champion Bethlehem and '20 winner MJ was a back-and-forth battle which ended with Jaylan Clemmons' buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give Mt. Juliet a three-point lead at halftime.

Mt. Juliet utilized a box-and-one coming out of halftime to slow down Bethlehem's Mark Sandoval, who scored 14 first-half points. MJ also solved a 2-3 zone defense by knocking down a couple of 3s to open the half with an 8-0 run.

Clemmons totaled 24 points while point guard Reggie Dowell dropped in 21.

Bethlehem's Alex Johnson equaled Clemmons' 24 points while Sandoval scored 19.

Providence UMC 78, First Baptist Watertown 72

A short-handed Providence team secured the win behind 36 points from forward David Frasier and 29 by Cody Worley, who sank seven 3-pointers.

Despite the scoring output by Frasier and Worley, Watertown only trailed by five points at halftime as John L. Kneisel notched 20 points inside the paint and Youth Minister Seth Price poured in five triples on his way to 17.

Generation Changers 56, The Journey 40

Generation Changers handed The Journey its first loss and pulled even atop the league standings at 5-1 and ahead in the tiebreaker with one game remaining.

The Journey kept Generation Changers from pushing the pace in the first half, trailing only 25-22.

But GC's Kendall Williams opened the second half with seven straight points, leading his team on several fastbreaks to open up the game. Williams scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half.

Director of Youth Ministry Hunter Christian totaled 21 to lead The Journey.

Pickett Rucker UMC 62, Cornerstone Baptist (Carthage) 59

Cornerstone's 2-3 zone defense held Pickett Rucker scoreless for the first 7:10 of the game, giving Carthage a chance to jump out to a 13-0 lead.

But it was short lived once Pickett Rucker began seeing the ball go through the basket. Shooting guard Kadarian Garnett scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half. Charles Stewart picked up where Garnett left off with 16 of his game-high 22 after the break.

Benjamin Harwood kept Cornerstone within striking distance with five second-half 3s on his way to a game-high 24.

Maple Hill Church of Christ 44, Connect Church 32

Each team had just six players. But both stepped up their defensive intensity and slowed down the pace. Maple Hill held Connect to 15 first-half points in opening an 11-point lead.

Connect made a second-half points to cut the deficit to single digits before Maple Hill regained control of the tempo.

Maple Hill post Hanley Sobieszcyck scored a game-high 17 points, including 13 of his team's 18 in the second half.

Small forward Brandon Moore knocked down three triples to lead Connect with 11 points.

St. Frances Cabrini 52, Crossroads Fellowship 36

The final game of the day featured a short-handed St. Frances team face a Crossroads team seeking its first win. Crossroads had the momentum until a few minutes before halftime when St. Frances' Chad Marriott and Josiah Smith began to run out on fastbreaks to open a 20-point lead at the break.

Crossroads opened the second half on a 7-0 run. Small forward Damian Brown, who hit two second-half 3s, finished with eight points and shooting guard J.D. Hale had seven.

St. Frances' backcourt of Marriott and Smith scored 15 and 14 points, respectively.

The league will play its final regular-season games Saturday. All 12 teams will compete in the postseason tournament. But the final week will go a long way to settle the seedings as there are ties for first and third places, a four-way tie for fifth and a three-way deadlock for ninth.

Saturday's games

1 p.m. Bethlehem vs. First Baptist Watertown

2 p.m. Pickett Rucker vs. Crossroads Fellowhip

3 p.m. St. Frances vs. MJ Church of God

4 p.m. Providence vs. Cornerstone

5 p.m. The Journey vs. Connect Church

6 p.m. Generation Changers vs. Maple Hill

Standings

Generation Changers|5-1

The Journey|5-1

St. Frances|4-2

MJ Church of God|4-2

Bethlehem Church of Christ|3-3

First Baptist Watertown|3-3

Providence|3-3

Pickett Rucker|3-3

Connect Church|2-4

Cornerstone Baptist Carthage|2-4

Maple Hill Church of Christ|204

Crossroads Fellowship|0-6