Church hoops ends regular season

Apr. 10—The Lebanon Church Basketball League wrapped up its regular season last Saturday at First Baptist Church Lebanon's Family Life Center.

After an off week this weekend, the league will begin its tournament April 20. The winning church will choose a local charity for a $500 donation. Tiebreakers had to be employed throughout the 12-team field as there was a tie for first place, a four-way for fourth and a three-way for ninth.

Bethlehem Church of Christ 80, First Baptist Watertown 66

This matchup featured a contrast in styles. Bethlehem scored most of their points from midrange and the rim while Watertown did damage from the 3-point line, connecting on 15 triples. Bethlehem hit six treys, five from shooting guard Mark Reeves, who finished with 15 points.

Bethlehem stayed in a 2-3 zone due to having only five players even as Austin Lasater sank six 3s on his way to 20 points for Watertown. Ethan Moss fired in all four of his triples in the first half for his 12 while Youth Minister Seth Price poured in three trifectas as part of his 13.

Mark Sandoval's 33 points led Bethlehem.

Pickett Rucker UMC 68, Crossroads Fellowship 38

Pickett Rucker jumped out to a quick lead from which Crossroads couldn't recover.

Shooting guard Ben Simons did lead Crossroads' attempt to cut into the margin with 22 points, including six triples.

Pickett Rucker's balanced attack saw all eight players scoring. Forward Cameron Oliver led the way with 17 points while shooting guard Kadarian Garnett fired in 14.

Mt. Juliet Church of God 73, St. Frances Cabrini 57

The game between 2020 league champion Mt. Juliet and '21 champ St. Frances determined sole possession of third place.

Mt. Juliet came out strong behind forward Jordan Hooper, who hit three first-half 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 30 points.

St. Frances countered Hooper by spreading the ball around, enabling five players to score between eight and 15 points, led by forward Dalton Phillips from the post.

Providence UMC 65, Cornerstone Baptist (Carthage) 64

David Fraser took an inbounds pass and dribbled the length of the floor to score a contested left-hand layup at the buzzer to lift Providence.

Cornerstone led by 12 points at halftime behind shooting guard Paul Byrnes and forward Benjamin Harwood, who each had 14 points going into intermission.

But Providence increased its defensive pressure on the two scorers while Frasier hit three straight 3-pointers late in the game to give his team a one-point lead. Cornerstone retook the lead with five seconds to go, but that proved to be just enough time for Fraser's coast-to-coast dash.

The Journey 59, Connect Church 58

This was the second straight down-to-the-wire nailbiter. Isaac Johnson was fouled on a putback attempt and hit both free throws with four seconds left to put The Journey ahead.

Connect point guard Kevante Black forced a Journey foul and went to the free-throw line for a one-and-one. He missed the first and time ran out as the teams battled for the rebound.

Connect rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit by feeding post player Kene Aruh, putting The Journey forwards in foul trouble. Aruh scored 16 points from the paint or free-throw line while K.J. Laribo scored tossed in 21 points and Black 17 as they took advantage of the openings provided by Aruh. Johnson led The Journey with 19 points while Ethan Fields scored 16 and Director of Young Adults Hunter Christian collected 13.

Connect took a one-point lead with less than a minute to play. Christian dribbled the clock down to six seconds remaining when he took a midrange jumper which bounced off the rim. Johnson grabbed the rebound and was fouled on his putback attempt.

Generation Changers 60, Maple Hill Church of Christ 42

Maple Hill came out with defensive intensity which put a scare into first-place Generation Changers, which led by just five points at halftime. But GC began to push the ball in transition and move it around on offense as 10 players entered the scoring column. Shooting guard Tazz Marbury led the way with 22 points.

Hanley Sobieszcyk led Maple Hill with 16 points in the post.

April 20 playoff schedule:

* 1 p.m. No. 9 Maple Hill Church of Christ vs. No. 8 First Baptist Watertown; winner vs. No. 1 Generation Changers at 2.

* 3 p.m. No. 12 Crossroads Fellowship vs. No. 5 Providence UMC; winner vs. No. 4 St. Frances at 4.

* 5 p.m. No. 10 Cornerstone Baptist (Carthage) vs. No. 7 Pickett Rucker UMC; winner vs. No. 2 The Journey at 6.

* 7 p.m. No. 11 Connect Church vs. No. 6 Bethlehem Church of Christ; winner vs. No. 3 Mt. Juliet Church of God at 8.

Finals standings (with seedings)

1. Generation Changers|6-1

2. The Journey|6-1

3. MJ Church of God|5-2

4. St. Frances|4-3

5. Providence|4-3

6. Bethlehem Church of Christ|4-3

7. Pickett Rucker|4-3

8. First Baptist Watertown|3-4

9. Maple Hill Church of Christ|2-5

10. Cornerstone Baptist Carthage|2-5

11. Connect Church|2-5

12. Crossroads Fellowship|0-7