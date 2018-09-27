Chung, Flowers showing signs of progress to boost ailing Patriots defense

FOXBORO -- The Patriots lost two significant pieces of their operation for a significant amount of time, if not the season, on Wednesday when Rex Burkhead and Ja'Whaun Bentley landed on injured reserve.

But there was positive news on the injury front for Bill Belichick's team. Both Patrick Chung and Trey Flowers returned to practice for the first time since suffering concussions against the Jaguars in Week 2.

Their presence on the field indicates that both are progressing through the league's concussion protocol, but there was more than their attendance to look into.

In early drills in the practice, Chung was filmed going through a half-speed tackling drill, which served as a sign that he's in the final step of the concussion protocol.

In Step Four, players can go through non-contact football activities like throwing, catching, running and other position-specific activities -- anything not involving contact, including contact with other players or objects like tackling dummies or sleds.

If a player can handle those activities without a "recurrence of signs or symptoms of concussion" and "his neurocognitive testing has returned to baseline" he can move to step Step Five.

Story Continues

Step Five is when the team physician clears a player for full football activity in practice, including contact.

Chung was listed as a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but indications are he's been cleared for contact. If Chung can get through full participation in practice and contact without signs or symptoms recurring, the team physician can clear the player for "full participation," meaning game action.

MORE PATRIOTS - Sony Michel about to be handled a lot more responsibility

Once that happens, an independent neurological consultant must examine the player and confirm the team physician's assessment before the player is considered cleared and eligible to play.

If the Patriots can get Chung back on the field, he'd provide a tangible boost to a defense that could've used him in Detroit.

Chung is one of the team's best tacklers, which should help solve some of their failings in that phase (nine missed tackles) against the Lions. He's also frequently used as a second-level defender -- in some ways, he's used like a linebacker -- and gives Brian Flores some depth with Bentley now out. Chung is a matchup player for tight ends as well, and even though the Dolphins haven't leaned on rookie Mike Gesicki or former Patriots tight end AJ Derby (six catches combined in three weeks), his presence allows others on the Patriots defense to settle into more customary matchups.

As for Flowers, it's unclear just how much contact -- if any -- he absorbed in at practice Wednesday. But he spoke to reporters following the session and seemed confident he'd be able to play Sunday afternoon.

"Yeah. I expect to work and be able to play," Flowers said. "Whatever happens, happens."

If Flowers is available, the Patriots will have their best pass-rusher back on the field. In Detroit, the team was able to generate just one quarterback hit -- a sack by Deatrich Wise -- and defensive ends Adrian Clayborn, Derek Rivers and Keionta Davis chipped in zero quarterback pressures on 61 combined snaps.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE





