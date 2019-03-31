Auburn player calls banner mocking injured Chuma Okeke a 'slap in the face'

Auburn wasn’t just playing for a spot in the Final Four on Sunday. It was playing for Chuma Okeke, the sophomore forward who led the Tigers to an upset of No. 1 seed North Carolina, then tore his ACL late in the second half.

And some classless fans – presumably Kentucky fans – gave Auburn a bit of extra motivation in advance of the all-SEC showdown in the Elite Eight.

On Sunday morning, photos appeared on social media of a banner hanging from the side of a house mocking Okeke:

“Okeke.. are you riding?” The banner read above an illustration of an Auburn player with a knee brace and a scooter. “#CatsBy90 #BBN.”

It’s unclear exactly where the banner was seen. But the source of the photo – a snapchat message that includes the words “Things UK sister sends” – and the contents of the banner seemed to indicate it was from “Big Blue Nation.” In other words, Kentucky territory.

After Auburn pulled off a thrilling 77-71 upset over Kentucky in overtime, reserve guard Samir Doughty was asked about the banner and had plenty to say.

“I seen that this morning. I think that's just disrespect and a slap in the face,” Doughty said. “I'm so glad we came out and battled the whole entire 40 minutes for him. I know he's happy. I know he's proud of us, because if he was out there, you know, he would have made a huge difference as well.

“I'm just glad that we probably shut that up now because I didn't like that at all and definitely use it as motivation.”

Auburn forward Danjel Purifoy apparently used it as motivation as well. About an hour before the game, he commented on an Instagram photo of the banner.

Auburn’s Danjel Purifoy comments on this idiotic banner nearly an hour before the UK vs. Auburn game.



I’m guessing this was passed around the Auburn locker room. pic.twitter.com/4hyqEs3tuA — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) March 31, 2019

Purifoy’s message: "Disrespectful but i got some for y'all Kentucky fans.”





The emotional aftermath of Okeke’s injury

The Okeke injury has been emotional for Auburn. It was emotional in the immediate aftermath, as the sophomore writhed on the floor in pain. It brought head coach Bruce Pearl to tears in his postgame interview on the court. Auburn players then put their arms around Okeke as he placed a sticker bearing Auburn’s name in the Elite Eight on a life-size bracket in the locker room.

Two days later, the hashtag #DoItForChuma was trending in Auburn circles. Teammate Malik Dunbar wore Okeke’s jersey during pregame warmups:

This is awesome. Auburn F Malik Dunbar is wearing Chuma Okeke’s jersey during warmups. ✊#WDE #MarchMadness⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/NLMDjMMMHH — Saturday Down South (@SDS) March 31, 2019

‼️Auburn guard Malik Dunbar is wearing the jersey of teammate Chuma Okeke.



Okeke suffered a torn ACL against North Carolina on Friday. pic.twitter.com/EN4cm8cpHI — Sports Plug (@_SportsPlug) March 31, 2019

Former Auburn star Charles Barkley added a picture of Okeke to his pile of Auburn paraphernalia in the CBS studio.

Charles Barkley added a picture of @chuma_okeke today to his Auburn stuff 👍🏽#DoitforChuma pic.twitter.com/YgjtgIiLyN — Lauren Cavasinni (@lcavasinni11) March 31, 2019

Okeke arrives at arena for second half

Okeke was not at the Sprint Center for the first half of Sunday’s game in Kansas City. The injury occurred on Friday, after all, with the diagnosis coming Saturday.

But he arrived early in the second half with a big black brace on his knee. He was wheeled out toward the bench in a wheelchair as Auburn fans chanted his name.

After an ACL injury in the previous game, Chuma Okeke didn’t feel well enough to come to the game, but after watching the 1st half he made his way to support his Auburn team. 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/pILMblKK22 — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) March 31, 2019

Auburn trailed the entire first half, but came back to take a lead early in the second, and eventually won in overtime.





