Chuma Okeke with a 3-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets
Chuma Okeke (Orlando Magic) with a 3-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/17/2020
Baker Mayfield's Hail Mary pass to close out the first half on Monday night was the longest throw recorded in an NFL game, per Pro Football Focus.
A preseason game got heated. On one side, at least.
The Canadian has been targeted by online trolls with his club’s president strongly condemning the abuse
Charles Barkley makes the case that the Rockets should send James Harden to the Nets without trying to get Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.
Kyrie Irving continues to catch heat from the national media -- most recently from Basketball Hall of Fame forward Charles Barkley.
The Celtics have the means to improve their roster prior to the NBA trade deadline thanks to their $28.5 million trade exception. So, which players should they pursue?
Jaromir Jagr’s Stanley Cup rings are older than the average NHL player, FYI.
Justin Herbert probably clinched offensive rookie of the year on Thursday.
Take a look as Tiger Woods and son Charlie swing side by side on the range ahead of the PNC Championship.
Like his teammates, Oubre is impressed with the size and athleticism that Wiseman has displayed so far in training camp.
Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son were on the practice range together Thursday at the PNC Championship, and social media was blazing with how good Charlie's swing looked, right down to the club twirl. What got the attention of Justin Thomas was competitive chirping. Thomas said it was one of the few weeks he occupied the No. 1 world ranking.
The San Francisco 49ers won't draft Trevor Lawrence, but here's how it'd happen if they did.
Steph Curry, Kelly Oubre and Andrew Wiggins looked good as the Warriors beat the Kings in Sacramento.
A small update on Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow.
With brother Curtis back at her side at Tiburon Golf Club, Lexi Thompson shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour's CME Group Tour Championship. Curtis, a Korn Ferry Tour player, also caddied for his sister in 2018 when she won the season-ending event. ''If we're both home we are always playing golf together and joking around,'' Thompson said.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke to reporters via video to discuss players' futures such as third baseman Justin Turner and pitcher David Price.
The College Football Playoff Committee has really done it this time. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde eviscerate the latest abomination from Gary Barta and company. What were they thinking with the likes of Florida, Iowa State and Coastal Carolina? The guys eventually calm down to preview the two massive title tilts this weekend as Clemson and Notre Dame square off for ACC supremacy while Alabama and Florida clash for the SEC title belt. Will Trevor Lawrence be the difference this round against the Irish? Early National Signing Day came and went without the usual flair. The guys take a step back and look at the future of the recruiting circus before highlighting a few classes including LSU, USC and Ole Miss. The guys then pick their final games against the spread to wrap up the season-long Race for the Case! The entire podcast crew is above .500 and still in the hunt for the title...
James Harden reportedly runs the show in Houston, which may have led to Russell Westbrook's trade.
United States challenger American Magic won both of its races on the opening day of sailing’s America’s Cup World Series on Thursday, ending with a thrilling match-race win over Cup defender Team New Zealand in Auckland. On a disastrous day for INEOS Team UK, the British challenger lost to American Magic by more than a leg of the six-leg course, then was forced to retire from its second race against Italy’s Luna Rossa when it sustained a major equipment malfunction. Team UK’s Britannia had been plagued by technical issues in practice and those problems continued on the first day of racing.
The Tar Heels will head to the Orange Bowl as long as the ACC gets both Clemson and Notre Dame in the playoff.