The Steelers have brought back one of their offensive linemen.

According to NFL Media, Pittsburgh has reached an agreement to re-sign right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor. Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Okorafor started 16 of 17 games at right tackle in 2021. He also started 15 of 16 games at right tackle for the Steelers in 2020.

The Steelers selected Okorafor in the third round of the 2018 draft. He’s appeared in 46 games with 35 starts.

Chukwuma Okorafor agrees to re-sign with Steelers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk