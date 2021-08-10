Chucky Thompson, hip-hop legend behind hits from Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J. Blige, dead at 53

Carl "Chucky" Thompson, a music producer who helmed hits for artists like Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J. Blige, has died. He was 53.

Thompson's publicist Tamar Juda confirmed the news in a statement to USA TODAY on Monday. She did not disclose his cause of death.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I can confirm the passing of Chucky Thompson," she wrote. "To anyone in his orbit, you know how generous he was with his energy, creativity and love. Both the music industry, and the world has lost a titan."

Audio engineer Gimel Androus Keaton, better known by his stage name Young Guru, mourned Thompson on Instagram Monday.

"There is nothing I can write that will take away this pain," Keaton wrote, along with a photo of him with Thompson. "I have to say RIP to my mentor, my big brother, the man who changed my life forever."

Keaton remembered Thompson as "the kindest person the world has ever seen" and "the most gifted musician."

"You treated me like family from day one," he continued. "You put me in rooms with Biggie. I will forever be in your debt and I will forever be your little brother. This one hurts so bad I can’t even explain it. RIP @chucklife365 there will never be another you!!!!"

Thompson got his start in go-go music as part of Chuck Brown's band The Soul Searchers. As a producer, he had a hand in bringing forth hit songs like Notorious B.I.G.'s "Big Poppa" and Faith Evans' "Soon As I Get Home," as well as Blige's 1994 album "My Life."

"There are so many different facets to production, I've always wanted to cover all of the bases," the Washington, D.C.-native told grammy.com last month.

Thompson's storied career also involved collaborations with Jennifer Lopez, Usher, Snoop Dogg and TLC and saw him become a founding member of Sean "Diddy" Combs' in-house production team, known as The Hitmen.

"A typical session was brotherhood, and that's how we kick it with each other to this day," Thompson said of The Hitmen. "We talk damn near every month at least and stay connected."

